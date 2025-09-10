Urban Company IPO subscribed 3x on day one, retail demand strong

The Rs 1,900-crore initial public offering (IPO) of tech start-up Urban Company was fully subscribed within hours of launch.

On the first day, the share sale—through which the company is raising Rs 472 crore in fresh capital—was subscribed more than three times, with the retail portion seeing over seven times the demand for shares on offer.

Tiger Global-backed Urban Company is a marketplace that connects customers with professionals offering services such as beauty, grooming, cleaning, plumbing, carpentry and appliance repair.

The shares are priced in the range of Rs 98-103 in the IPO. At the top end, Urban Company is valued at Rs 14,800 crore.