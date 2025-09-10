Home / Markets / News / Urban Company IPO subscribed 3x on day one, retail demand strong

Urban Company's Rs 1,900-crore IPO drew strong response on debut, with retail bids oversubscribed seven times and valuation pegged at Rs 14,800 crore at the top end

Founded in 2014, the company operates across 47 Indian cities and has also expanded to the United Arab Emirates and Singapore. In FY25, it posted a net profit of Rs 248 crore on revenues of Rs 1,145 crore.
The Rs 1,900-crore initial public offering (IPO) of tech start-up Urban Company was fully subscribed within hours of launch.
 
On the first day, the share sale—through which the company is raising Rs 472 crore in fresh capital—was subscribed more than three times, with the retail portion seeing over seven times the demand for shares on offer.
 
Tiger Global-backed Urban Company is a marketplace that connects customers with professionals offering services such as beauty, grooming, cleaning, plumbing, carpentry and appliance repair.
 
The shares are priced in the range of Rs 98-103 in the IPO. At the top end, Urban Company is valued at Rs 14,800 crore.
 
“Urban Company’s initial issue is priced at 12.4 times trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-sales, which appears higher compared to its listed peers in the food service category. Moreover, we have compared the company’s financial performance with other service companies (not directly comparable) and believe its issue to be fairly priced. We believe the company is well positioned to capitalise on the growth driven by expanding consumer segments and shifting preferences towards higher spends on experiences,” said a note by Deven Chokey Research, which has a ‘subscribe’ rating on the IPO.
 

