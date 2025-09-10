Mukul Agrawal portfolio SME stock zooms 4606% against IPO price in 3 years

Concord Control Systems share price today

Shares of Concord Control Systems (CCSL) hit a record high of ₹2,588.75, as they rallied 12 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of the SME company surpassed its previous high of ₹2,525 touched on September 8, 2025.

In the past two months, CCSL has outperformed the market by surging 56 per cent, as compared to 1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The stock price has more-than-doubled or soared 167 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹971.15 touched on February 19, 2025.

Currently, CCSL trades 4,606 per cent higher against its issue price of ₹55 per share. The company made its stock market debut on October 10, 2022.

Mukul Mahavir Agrawal, Ashish Kacholia held over 1 per cent holding in CCSL As on June 2025, investors Mukul Mahavir Agrawal and Ashish Kacholia held over 1 per cent holding each in CCSL, shareholding pattern data shows. Mukul Agrawal held 240,000 equity shares or 3.81 per cent stake, while Ashish Kacholia held 1.2 per cent equity in the company, data shows. ALSO READ: Blue Jet Healthcare down 4% as promoter launches OFS at ₹675; check details Vivek Parakh, Hem Chand Jain, Gaurav Jain, Ashish Agrawal and Asha Mukul Agrawal were among other investors holding more than 1 per cent stake in the company.

What's driven CCSL stock price in past one month? The board of directors of CCSL at its meeting held on Sunday, September 07, 2025 considered and recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 3:5 i.e. 3 new equity shares for every 5 existing equity shares to the eligible equity shareholders of the company as on record date. CCSL in an exchange filing said the company will inform the “Record Date” for determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for the issuance of bonus shares, in due course. CCSL is India’s leading manufacturer of embedded electronics systems and critical electronic solutions supporting India’s next-generation rail infrastructure. CCSL is an RDSO-approved OEM and technology leader delivering advanced electrical and electronic systems for Indian Railways. The company’s business activity primarily falls within a single business and geographical segment, i.e. manufacturing of railway components.

On September 4, 2025, CCSL announced India’s first fully indigenous zero-emission propulsion system. Designed and built entirely in India, this breakthrough highlights India’s engineering capabilities towards the nation’s ambition of achieving net-zero emissions and complete railway electrification by 2030. CCSL Outlook CCSL is at the forefront of transforming India’s railways through cutting edge engineering and technological innovation. Evolving from a single-product manufacturer to a diversified provider of critical railway electrification and coach solutions, CCSL has earned a reputation for reliability, safety, and quality across the nation’s rail networks. India’s railway sector is charting an extraordinary expansion over the next five years - creating both opportunity and momentum for enterprises like ours. The Union Budget for FY 2025–26 allocated a commanding ₹2.52 trillion to Indian Railways, spearheading rolling stock additions and infrastructure growth. Plans include the manufacture of 200 Vande Bharat and 100 Amrit Bharat trains, alongside 17,500 general coaches.