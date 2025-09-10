Mukul Agrawal portfolio SME stock zooms 4606% against IPO price in 3 years
Concord Control Systems hit a record high of ₹2,588.75, and traded 12 per cent higher in Wednesday's intra-day trade on the BSE; Ace investor Mukul Agrawal owns up to 4 per cent stake in the company.Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
Concord Control Systems share price today
Shares of Concord Control Systems
(CCSL) hit a record high of ₹2,588.75, as they rallied 12 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of the SME company surpassed its previous high of ₹2,525 touched on September 8, 2025.
In the past two months, CCSL has outperformed the market by surging 56 per cent, as compared to 1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The stock price has more-than-doubled or soared 167 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹971.15 touched on February 19, 2025.
Currently, CCSL trades 4,606 per cent higher against its issue price of ₹55 per share. The company made its stock market debut on October 10, 2022.
Mukul Mahavir Agrawal, Ashish Kacholia held over 1 per cent holding in CCSL
As on June 2025, investors Mukul Mahavir Agrawal and Ashish Kacholia held over 1 per cent holding each in CCSL, shareholding pattern data shows.
Mukul Agrawal held 240,000 equity shares or 3.81 per cent stake, while Ashish Kacholia held 1.2 per cent equity in the company, data shows.
What's driven CCSL stock price in past one month?
The board of directors of CCSL at its meeting held on Sunday, September 07, 2025 considered and recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 3:5 i.e. 3 new equity shares for every 5 existing equity shares to the eligible equity shareholders of the company as on record date.
CCSL in an exchange filing said the company will inform the “Record Date” for determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for the issuance of bonus shares, in due course.
CCSL is India’s leading manufacturer of embedded electronics systems and critical electronic solutions supporting India’s next-generation rail infrastructure. CCSL is an RDSO-approved OEM and technology leader delivering advanced electrical and electronic systems for Indian Railways. The company’s business activity primarily falls within a single business and geographical segment, i.e. manufacturing of railway components.
On September 4, 2025, CCSL announced India’s first fully indigenous zero-emission propulsion system. Designed and built entirely in India, this breakthrough highlights India’s engineering capabilities towards the nation’s ambition of achieving net-zero emissions and complete railway electrification by 2030.
CCSL Outlook
CCSL is at the forefront of transforming India’s railways through cutting edge engineering and technological innovation. Evolving from a single-product manufacturer to a diversified provider of critical railway electrification and coach solutions, CCSL has earned a reputation for reliability, safety, and quality across the nation’s rail networks.
India’s railway sector is charting an extraordinary expansion over the next five years - creating both opportunity and momentum for enterprises like ours. The Union Budget for FY 2025–26 allocated a commanding ₹2.52 trillion to Indian Railways, spearheading rolling stock additions and infrastructure growth. Plans include the manufacture of 200 Vande Bharat and 100 Amrit Bharat trains, alongside 17,500 general coaches.
Crucially, new projects worth ₹4.6 trillion are slated for completion in the next 3-4 years, encompassing doubling, quadrupling, new line construction, and station modernisation. Capital expenditure for railways is expected to continue rising - possibly approaching ₹3 trillion - with a 15-20 per cent increase projected in FY2025-26, CCSL said.
This surge in railway modernisation creates an enabling environment for CCSL. The company’s deep expertise in coach and electrification components, R&D capabilities, ISO-certified manufacturing, and trusted partnerships with Indian Railways position CCSL strongly to align with this momentum, the company said in its FY25 annual report.
