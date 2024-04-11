Home / Markets / News / US dollar turns lower after producer prices for March, jobless claims data

US dollar turns lower after producer prices for March, jobless claims data

A separate report showed the U.S. initial jobless claims were 211,000 for the week ended April 6, compared with a forecast for 215,000 claims

Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters NEW YORK
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 9:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The dollar fell on Thursday after weaker-than-expected U.S. producer prices for March, partly easing market concerns about persistent inflation and suggesting that rate cuts by the Federal Reserve are still firmly on the table.

Data showed the producer price index (PPI) rose 0.2% month-on-month in March, compared with a 0.3% increase expected by economists polled by Reuters. Annually, it rose 2.1%, versus an estimated growth of 2.2%.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A separate report showed the U.S. initial jobless claims were 211,000 for the week ended April 6, compared with a forecast for 215,000 claims.

The dollar slid below 153 yen after the data and was last at 152.94, down 0.2%.

The dollar index was slightly down at 105.13.

 

Also Read

Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 62,180, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 73,900

Dollar hovers near seven-week high as Fed cut expectations shift to May

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,710, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 79,500

Rupee rises 6 paise to close at 83.04 against US dollar on strong sentiment

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Fundraising via qualified institutional placements gains traction in 2024

Nifty futures decline as investors reduce their bets on rate cuts

Are the stock markets prepared for a delay in interest rate cut?

Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed today on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr

360 One sells 5.3% stake in Protean eGov Tech for Rs 241 cr via open market

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :US DollarUS Federal ReserveFederal ReserveRate cuts

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story