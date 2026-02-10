Dixon Technologies valuation reflects headwinds amid demand slowdown

Nomura Research has also lowered its mobile volume estimates to 34 million for FY26, while its estimates for FY27 and FY28 are down by 2 million and 3 million units, respectively. This is partly offset by strong traction in the IT hardware segment. While near-term growth will remain soft, analysts led by Siddhartha Bera expect a stronger ramp-up from FY27 on new customer additions and investments in component manufacturing, which will start contributing from H2 FY27. Any PLI extension announcement by the government poses an upside risk to their estimates. The brokerage lowered operating and net profit estimates by 6–11 per cent over FY26–28. It has a buy rating with a target price of Rs 14,678.