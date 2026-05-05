Valuations, execution concerns ahead for BHEL despite strong Q4 growth

Analysts had mixed opinions after Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) reported its Q4FY26 performance, with revenue growing 37 per cent year-on-year, operating profit rising 111 per cent year-on-year and net profit up 155 per cent year-on-year. The company secured order inflows of ₹75,000 crore during FY26, taking the order book to ₹2.4 trillion. The pipeline indicates 10 gigawatt (GW) or more of orders may come in over the next two fiscals. The recently secured orders are higher margin, which may improve profitability and return ratios.