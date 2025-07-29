Varun Beverages shares rise 3% after Q1 earnings; results breakdown here

Shares of the company rose for the second straight day and currently trade at 2,4 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 21 per cent this year, compared to a 4.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Varun Beverages has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.68 trillion.

Varun Beverages Q1 results

The company reported a 5.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,317 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, up from ₹1,253 crore in the same period last year.

The beverage maker saw its revenue decline 2.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,017 crore, compared to ₹7,197 crore a year ago. However, operating performance remained steady, with Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) inching up 0.4 per cent to ₹1,999 crore, from ₹1,991 crore.

Ebitda margin improved to 28.5 per cent, against 27.7 per cent last year, aided by cost efficiencies and improved product mix.