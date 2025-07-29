Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 12:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / NSDL IPO vs CDSL: Here's what key numbers reveal for investors

NSDL IPO vs CDSL: Here's what key numbers reveal for investors

Amid the buzz around the NSDL IPO, investors are closely watching its closest and only listed rival, Central Depository Services

NSDL IPO

NSDL (Photo Credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

National Securities Depository IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of securities depository National Securities Depository (NSDL) is scheduled to open for public subscription on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. The ₹4,011.6-crore public issue comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 50.14 million equity shares, with no fresh issuance. IDBI Bank, National Stock Exchange of India, State Bank of India, Unit Trust of India, HDFC Bank, and Union Bank of India are the selling shareholders.  
 
NSDL has set a price band for its IPO in the range of ₹760 to ₹800. The lot for an application is 18 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,400 to bid for one lot at the upper end price. The IPO will close for bidding on Friday, August 1, 2025. Shares of NSDL will make their debut on the BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, August 6.
 
 
Amid the buzz around the NSDL IPO, investors are closely watching its closest and only listed rival, Central Depository Services (CDSL).   ALSO READ | Sell CDSL shares to invest in the NSDL IPO? Here's what analysts recommend 
  Here's a look at how the companies compare on the financial and operation parameters:
Source: Equinomics Research

Also Read

Image

Sell CDSL shares to invest in the NSDL IPO? Here's what analysts recommendpremium

Vijay Chandok, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) during an IPO Press Conference in Mumbai on Friday, July 25, 2025 (PHOTO: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR)

NSDL's ₹4,011-cr IPO opens on July 30: Key risks, strengths you must know

NSDL

NSDL sets IPO price band at ₹760-800, opens July 30: Check key details

Vijay Chandok, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) during an IPO Press Conference in Mumbai. (PHOTO: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR)

Our growth stable, diversified, not reliant on one driver: NSDL MD & CEOpremium

ipo market listing share market

IPO Calendar: 13 new issues to raise ₹7,300-cr next week; NSDL IPO in focus

 
 
                     
                      NSDL, at the upper end of the offer price, is valued at 46.6x as compared to 64.1x of CDSL on FY25 earnings. 
 
"It is worth noting that the premium valuation being enjoyed by CDSL is mainly because of its margin profile as compared to NSDL and its rising market share," according to a report by Equinomics Research.   WATCH | NSDL IPO analysis: Dates, price band, seller list & key profits 
G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, stated in the report that while CDSL appears superior to NSDL in terms of growth profile, the NSDL IPO may still offer tactical listing gains, given its considerable discount to CDSL at the upper end of the IPO price band. Hence, investors may consider subscribing to the issue for a possible tactical listing gain. 

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; IT, defence stocks crack; pharma, realty lead gains

trading

RPSG Ventures shares gain 5% on 70% stake purchase in Manchester Originals

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian shares dip as US-EU tariff deal raises growth, inflation fears

PNC Infratech

PNC Infratech shares advance 5% on winning ₹2,956-crore order; Details

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Focus on these 2 realty stocks amid correction; charts hint upto 23% upsidepremium

Topics : NSDL CDSL IPOs IPO market Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentZerodha Multi Asset Passive FoFInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon