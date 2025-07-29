Stock Market LIVE: D-St set for weak open; Asian markets slip; IndusInd, NTPC Green in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates on Tuesday, July 29, 2025: Domestic benchmarks are likely to track cues from their Asian peers as stocks decline ahead of the tariff deadline this week
SI Reporter Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates on Tuesday, July 29, 2025: Domestic equities may continue to trade cautiously amid lingering uncertainty over a trade deal with the US and sustained selling pressure from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).
The GIFT Nifty was down 0.14 per cent at 7:00 AM, signalling a muted start for domestic stocks. Domestic benchmarks are likely to track cues from their Asian peers as stocks decline ahead of the tariff deadline this week.
MSCI Asia Pacific Index down 0.68 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.78 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi was lower by 0.02 per cent.
Meanwhile, the dollar steadied on Tuesday after climbing the most since May in the previous session as the US signed a trade deal with the European Union (EU).
Overnight, major Wall Street indices ended mixed, with the S&P 500 index up 0.02 per cent and the Dow Jones down 0.14 per cent. The week is expected to remain volatile with the inflation, trade, and economic data coming along with the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
On the domestic front, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Varun Beverages and NTPC are among the major names to report earnings today. Investors will, however, react to the first-quarter results of IndusInd Bank, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, NTPC Green Energy, among others.
IPOs in focus
In the mainboard space, the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Aditya Infotech and Laxmi India Finance will open for subscription, while the issue of Shanti Gold International will enter its last day.
In the SME segment, three issues, including Sellowrap Industries, Shree Refrigerations, and Patel Chem Specialities, will see their last day of bidding. Issues of Repono and Umiya Mobile will enter the second day, while the IPO of Kaytex Fabrics will open for its first day of bidding on Tuesday.
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GAIL, Waaree Energies, IndusInd among key stocks to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors will react to the first-quarter results of IndusInd Bank, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, NTPC Green Energy, among others. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump warns 15-20% tariffs for nations without US trade deals
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump said on Monday most trading partners that do not negotiate separate trade deals would soon face tariffs of 15 per cent to 20 per cent on their exports to the United States, well above the broad 10 per cent tariff he imposed in April. READ MORE
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's foreign equity listings went cold after 2018
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian entities haven’t raised capital through foreign equity listings in over six years — the longest gap since liberalisation.
This lull comes as some Indian companies explore listings at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar, pitched as an alternative to offshore hubs like Singapore. READ MORE
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian stocks trade lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets witnessed a muted start as investors await the outcome of the ongoing US-China trade talks. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 0.83 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.42 per cent.
On Monday, Wall Street ended on a flattish note as the new US-European Union trade agreement failed to lift market sentiment. The S&P 500 settled almost unchanged with a positive bias, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.14 per cent.
7:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog. Catch all the key stock market action and updates here.
Topics : MARKET LIVE stock market trading stock market investing Gift Nifty S&P BSE Sensex Nifty F&O Nifty50 India Inc earnings US markets Wall Streets FIIs DIIs Asian markets Gold Prices Crude Oil Price IPOs SME IPOs MARKET WRAP Q1 results nikkei IndusInd Bank Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Larsen and Toubro Asian Paints
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 7:47 AM IST