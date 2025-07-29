Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty erase losses; IT, defence stocks crack; metal, realty lead gains
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty erase losses; IT, defence stocks crack; metal, realty lead gains

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates on Tuesday, July 29, 2025: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index was off lows, and was trading 0.11 per cent higher

SI Reporter Delhi
Stock market
FPIs sold Indian equities for the sixth straight session on Monday

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 10:15 AM IST
10:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Aditya Infotech IPO opens today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Aditya Infotech company, the manufacturer and provider of video security and surveillance products, has opened its IPO for subscription today. The company sells its products under the brand name 'CP Plus' and offers a comprehensive range of advanced video security and surveillance products, technologies, and solutions for both enterprise and consumer segments.

Aditya Infotech IPO is available in the price band of ₹640 to ₹675. At the upper end of the price band, the company aims to raise ₹1,300 crore. READ MORE

10:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Torrent Pharma gains over 2% after Q1 results

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The pharma major reported a 20 per cent rise in net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, to ₹548 crore from ₹457 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Consolidated revenue from operations figure stood at ₹3,178 crore, an 11 per cent increase from ₹2,859 crore. Operational earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter under review stood at ₹1,032 crore, signalling an increase of 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). READ MORE

9:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares shed nearly 3% post weak Q1 results

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mazagon Dock shares were trading around 3 per cent lower on the BSE after the state-owned shipbuilding company reported a weak set of results for the June quarter of FY26. 

Mazagon Dock Q1 results
The company's consolidated net profit witnessed a decline of 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹452.15 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to ₹696 crore reported in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations in Q1 FY26 rose to ₹2,625.59 crore, marking an 11.4 per cent YoY increase from ₹2,357.02 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
 

9:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bank share price trades higher post Q1

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bank shares were rose nearly 1.7 per cent in the intraday trade today, hitting a high of ₹818.6 per share on the BSE. The rise in IndusInd Bank's stock came after the private lender reported a slight improvement in its quarterly earnings on a sequential basis. The numbers, however, remained weak Y-o-Y.

IndusInd Bank Q1 results
The private sector lender reported a 72 per cent Y-o-Y fall in net profit to ₹604 crore in the Q1FY26. The bank’s net interest income (NII) dropped 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,640 crore due to a shrinking loan book. On a sequential basis, NII was up 52 per cent. 

9:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee hits four-month low on strong dollar

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The domestic currency opened 16 paise lower at 86.83 against the dollar on Tuesday, the lowest since March 17 this year, according to Bloomberg. The local unit has depreciated 1.2 per cent so far this month and 1.4 per cent in this calendar year so far. READ MORE

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sector check

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty IT, Nifty Bank, Nifty Media were down between 0.08 per cent and 0.44 per cent. 


9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Nifty gainers and loser at close

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BEL, Eternal, Infosys were among top laggards on Sensex. 


9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Midcap and Smallcap traded 0.07 per cent and 0.22 per cent lower respectively after market opened. 

 

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 165 pts, below 80,750 after market opens

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was down 165 points and was trading below 80,750 after market opened. 


9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 24,650 after market opens

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was below 24,650-level after market opened and was down 50 points. 


9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty down 70 pts, below 24,650 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was down 70 points and was trading below 24,650-levels in pre-opening session. 


9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 270 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex slipped 270 points in pre-opening session and was trading below 80,650-level. 


9:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens firmly lower on Tuesday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee opens 16 paise weaker on Tuesday, July 29. The domestic currency fell from Monday's close of 86.67/US dollar to open at 86.83/$ today

8:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex key levels to watch today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Technically, a bearish candle on daily charts and a lower top formation on intraday charts indicate further weakness from the current levels. We are of the view that as long as the market is trading below 24,800/81,100, the weak sentiment is likely to continue. 
 
On the downside, the market may correct to 24,550–24,500/80,500-80,350. On the upside, a break above 24,800/81,100 could lead to a pullback rally extending up to 24,900/81400. Further upside may also continue, potentially pushing the market up to 25,000/81,700.
 
View by Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

8:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buy or sell IndusInd Bank shares post Q1?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bank reported a 72 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit to ₹604 crore in Q1FY26, as compared to ₹2,170.79 crore.
 
Even though brokerages maintained their stance on IndusInd Bank stock, they saw asset quality deterioration, lower fee income, and subdued net interest margin (NIM) as issues that persisted in Q1. READ MORE
First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

