VIP Industries shares slip 4% post weak Q1 nos; here's analysts takeaway

VIP Industries shares decline 4 per cent in trade on posting weak Q1 results; what should you do?

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
VIP Industries, which offers products under the categories of luggage, backpacks, and homebags, shares slipped 3.8 per cent on Friday, August 8, 2025, and logged an intra-day low at ₹432.75 per share on BSE. The selling pressure on the counter came a day after the company posted weak Q1 results, after market hours on Thursday. 
 
At 9:38 AM, VIP Industries share price was down 3.17 per cent at ₹435.85 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.39 per cent lower at 80,307.99. 

VIP Industries Q1 results 

In Q1, the luggage manufacturer reported a consolidated net loss of ₹13 as compared to a net profit of ₹4 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
Its revenue from operations also declined 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹561 crore, as compared to ₹639 crore. The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹29 crore, as compared to ₹51 crore. Ebitda margin stood at 5 per cent, as against 8 per cent a year ago.  

VIP Industries management says:

  • Revival of e-commerce sales is likely in Q2FY26.
  • To tackle the problem of lost luggage the company plans to launch a first-time in-industry smart bag tag.
  • The Alfa brand will be used as a flanking strategy to capture the lower end products market.
  • Within six–seven months the company is hopeful of getting all its pending insurance dues (around ₹30 crore).
  • Only maintenance capex to be undertaken in FY26.

VIP Industries results analysis: Here's what brokerages suggest

Nuvama Institutional Equities | Reduce | Target decreased to ₹309 from ₹312
Due to the uncertainty surrounding VIP's management transition, the brokerage has tweaked its revenue and profit after tax (PAT) estimates for FY 26/27 by -7.4 per cent/-7.4 per cent and -12.2 per cent/-13.2 per cent, respectively. "We shall update our estimates once we have a better understanding of the acquirer's plans," the note said. 
 
Centrum Capital | From Add to Reduce | Target ₹427
With a higher growth on the lower-end segment, the brokerage has reduced its earnings estimates as VIP has a 55 per cent premium portfolio. Centrum fears local competition and prolonged disruption in the Bangladesh facility could be risk factors. 
 

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

