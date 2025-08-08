VIP Industries, which offers products under the categories of luggage, backpacks, and homebags, shares slipped 3.8 per cent on Friday, August 8, 2025, and logged an intra-day low at ₹432.75 per share on BSE. The selling pressure on the counter came a day after the company posted weak Q1 results, after market hours on Thursday.

At 9:38 AM, VIP Industries share price was down 3.17 per cent at ₹435.85 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.39 per cent lower at 80,307.99.

VIP Industries Q1 results

In Q1, the luggage manufacturer reported a consolidated net loss of ₹13 as compared to a net profit of ₹4 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

ALSO READ: Q1 results today: SBI, Tata Motors, Grasim, Siemens, 239 others on Aug 8 Its revenue from operations also declined 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹561 crore, as compared to ₹639 crore. The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹29 crore, as compared to ₹51 crore. Ebitda margin stood at 5 per cent, as against 8 per cent a year ago. VIP Industries management says: Revival of e-commerce sales is likely in Q2FY26.

To tackle the problem of lost luggage the company plans to launch a first-time in-industry smart bag tag.

The Alfa brand will be used as a flanking strategy to capture the lower end products market.

Within six–seven months the company is hopeful of getting all its pending insurance dues (around ₹30 crore).

Only maintenance capex to be undertaken in FY26. VIP Industries results analysis: Here's what brokerages suggest Nuvama Institutional Equities | Reduce | Target decreased to ₹309 from ₹312