Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results today: SBI, Tata Motors, Grasim, Siemens, 239 others on Aug 8

Q1 results today: SBI, Tata Motors, Grasim, Siemens, 239 others on Aug 8

Q1 FY26 company results, August 8: Ceigall India, Akums Drugs, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, and Lemon Tree Hotels will also release their April-June quarter earnings reports today

bombay stock exchange, BSE

As of 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 30 points at 24,642, signalling a weak market start | Image: Bloomberg

Apexa Rai New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI), Siemens, Tata Motors, Grasim Industries, Ceigall India, Lemon Tree Hotels, and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Friday.
 
A host of other companies expected to declare their Q1 results today include Action Construction Equipment, Afcons Infrastructure, Akums Drugs, Concord Biotech, Cupid, DCW, DOMS Industries, Entero Healthcare Solutions, Gandhar Oil Refinery, Garware Technical Fibres, Genus Power Infrastructures, Hindustan Foods and JK Tyre & Industries.

SBI Q1 results preview

SBI is expected to post steady Q1FY26 results with flat net profit growth, as rising agri-sector slippages offset loan book expansion. Analysts project a 7.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in operating profit to ₹24,410 crore due to NIM compression. NII is seen flat at ₹41,288.4 crore despite 11 per cent loan growth, impacted by higher funding costs and recent rate cut pass-through. 
 

Tata Motors Q1 results preview

Tata Motors is expected to report weak Q1FY26 results with a 9 per cent Y-o-Y drop in consolidated revenue and over 40 per cent fall in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) due to lower volumes and margin pressure across PV/CV and JLR. 

JLR may be hit by weak demand in the US and China, forex losses, and tariffs. Domestic margins could shrink amid rising costs. July 2025 domestic sales fell 6 per cent Y-o-Y to 65,953 units, with PV sales down 11 per cent to 40,175 units.

Market overview for August 8

Indian benchmark equity indices are expected to open lower on the week's final trading day, following US President Donald Trump's statement ruling out trade talks with New Delhi until the ongoing tariff dispute is resolved. Trump has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports to the US. 
 
As of 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 30 points at 24,642, signalling a weak market start.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on August 8

  1. Abans Enterprises Ltd
  2. A B Infrabuild Ltd
  3. Action Construction Equipment Ltd
  4. Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd
  5. Afcons Infrastructure Ltd
  6. Aksh Optifibre Ltd
  7. Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  8. Alfa Ica India Ltd
  9. Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd
  10. Anmol India Ltd
  11. Anuh Pharma Ltd
  12. ARC Finance Ltd
  13. Arunis Abode Ltd
  14. Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd
  15. Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd
  16. Bartronics India Ltd
  17. Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd
  18. Bajel Projects Ltd
  19. Banco Products (India) Ltd-$
  20. Batliboi 
  21. BDH Industries Ltd
  22. Bil Vyapar Ltd
  23. Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd
  24. Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd
  25. Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd
  26. Captain Pipes Ltd
  27. Ceigall India Ltd
  28. Cella Space Ltd
  29. Century Extrusions Ltd
  30. Centrum Capital Ltd
  31. Concord Enviro Systems Ltd
  32. Chandra Prabhu International Ltd
  33. Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd
  34. Coastal Roadways Ltd
  35. Cochin Minerals & Rutiles Ltd-$
  36. Computer Point Ltd
  37. Commercial Syn Bags Ltd
  38. Concord Drugs Ltd
  39. Concord Biotech Ltd
  40. Continental Chemicals Ltd
  41. Captain Polyplast Ltd
  42. Creative Eye Ltd
  43. Crest Ventures Ltd
  44. Cupid Ltd
  45. Danube Industries Ltd
  46. DCM Financial Services Ltd
  47. DCW Ltd
  48. Dev Information Technology Ltd
  49. Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd
  50. Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
  51. DOMS Industries Ltd
  52. Ecoplast Ltd-$
  53. EL CID Investments Ltd
  54. Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd
  55. Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd
  56. ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd
  57. Esha Media Research Ltd
  58. Excel Industries Ltd
  59. Fine Organic Industries Ltd
  60. Frontier Capital Ltd
  61. Fusion Finance Ltd
  62. Galaxy Bearings Ltd
  63. Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd
  64. Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
  65. Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd-$
  66. G. G. Dandekar Properties Ltd
  67. Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd
  68. Gloster Ltd
  69. Golden Carpets Ltd
  70. Grasim Industries Ltd
  71. Grovy India Ltd
  72. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
  73. Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd
  74. GTN Industries Ltd
  75. Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd
  76. Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd
  77. Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd
  78. Harrisons Malayalam Ltd
  79. HB Portfolio Ltd
  80. HB Stockholdings Ltd
  81. Hindustan Composites Ltd
  82. Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd-$
  83. Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd
  84. Hitech Corporation Ltd-$
  85. Hindustan Foods Ltd
  86. HP Adhesives Ltd
  87. HP Cotton Textile Mills Ltd
  88. IFCI Ltd
  89. Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd
  90. Incon Engineers Ltd
  91. IMP Powers Ltd
  92. Indokem Ltd
  93. Infibeam Avenues Ltd
  94. Inspirisys Solutions Ltd
  95. Integra Capital Ltd
  96. Jai Balaji Industries Ltd
  97. Jaykay Enterprises Ltd
  98. JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
  99. Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd
  100. Kedia Construction Company Ltd
  101. Kesar Petroproducts Ltd
  102. KIOCL Ltd
  103. KJMC Financial Services Ltd
  104. Kkalpana Plastick Ltd
  105. Kokuyo Camlin Ltd-$
  106. Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd
  107. Kross Ltd
  108. Kuantum Papers Ltd
  109. Lakshmi Engineering And Warehousing Ltd
  110. Lambodhara Textile Ltd
  111. Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
  112. Loyal Equipments Ltd
  113. Landmark Property Development Company Ltd
  114. Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd
  115. Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
  116. Majestic Auto Ltd
  117. Makers Laboratories Ltd
  118. Malu Paper Mills Ltd
  119. Mamata Machinery Ltd
  120. Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd
  121. Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd
  122. Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd
  123. Mangalam Cement Ltd
  124. Mangalam Organics Ltd
  125. Manugraph India Ltd-$
  126. Max Estates Ltd
  127. Medico Remedies Ltd
  128. Meenakshi Steel Industries Ltd
  129. Megasoft Ltd
  130. Milestone Global Ltd
  131. Mishtann Foods Ltd
  132. Morgan Ventures Ltd
  133. Mukand Ltd
  134. Multibase India Ltd
  135. Info Edge (India) Ltd
  136. NCL Industries Ltd-$
  137. Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd
  138. Neo Infracon Ltd
  139. NIIT Ltd
  140. Nikhil Adhesives Ltd
  141. Niyogin Fintech Ltd
  142. NK Industries Ltd
  143. Norben Tea & Exports Ltd
  144. Network People Services Technologies Ltd
  145. Oriental Aromatics Ltd
  146. Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd
  147. Pakka Ltd
  148. Palred Technologies Ltd
  149. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd
  150. Pavna Industries Ltd
  151. Pet Plastics Ltd
  152. PG Electroplast Ltd
  153. Photon Capital Advisors Ltd
  154. Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd
  155. Pix Transmissions Ltd
  156. Polylink Polymers India Ltd
  157. Poly Medicure Ltd
  158. Power Mech Projects Ltd
  159. PPAP Automotive Ltd
  160. Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd
  161. PTC Industries Ltd
  162. Puretrop Fruits Ltd
  163. Puravankara Ltd
  164. Ramco Systems Ltd
  165. Ramky Infrastructure Ltd
  166. Ramsons Projects Ltd
  167. Rasi Electrodes Ltd
  168. Rhi Magnesita India Ltd
  169. Rishi Laser Ltd
  170. RDB Real Estate Constructions Ltd
  171. Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd
  172. Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd
  173. Revathi Equipment India Ltd
  174. Sahyadri Industries Ltd
  175. Saksoft Ltd
  176. Salzer Electronics Ltd-$
  177. Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd
  178. Sangam Finserv Ltd
  179. Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd
  180. Satin Creditcare Network Ltd
  181. State Bank of India
  182. Scan Steels Ltd
  183. S Chand and Company Ltd
  184. Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
  185. Sunshine Capital Ltd
  186. Sequent Scientific Ltd
  187. Synergy Green Industries Ltd
  188. STL Global Ltd
  189. SGL Resources Ltd
  190. Shah Metacorp Ltd
  191. Sharda Motor Industries Ltd
  192. Sharika Enterprises Ltd
  193. Sharma East India Hospitals & Medical Research Ltd
  194. Sharp India Ltd
  195. Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd
  196. S H Kelkar and Company Ltd
  197. Shreyas Intermediates Ltd
  198. Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
  199. Shyamkamal Investments Ltd
  200. Sical Logistics Ltd
  201. Siemens Ltd
  202. Sinclairs Hotels Ltd
  203. Singer India Ltd
  204. Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd
  205. Shukra Bullions Ltd
  206. Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd
  207. Star Cement Ltd
  208. Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd
  209. Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd
  210. Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd
  211. Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd
  212. Syncom Formulations India Ltd
  213. Synthiko Foils Ltd
  214. Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd
  215. Tata Motors Ltd
  216. Typhoon Financial Services Ltd
  217. TGV Sraac Ltd
  218. Tiaan Consumer Ltd
  219. TPL Plastech Ltd
  220. Thirani Projects Ltd
  221. Trustwave Securities Ltd
  222. TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd
  223. Uniparts India Ltd
  224. Universal Cables Ltd
  225. Valiant Laboratories Ltd
  226. Venkys (India) Ltd
  227. Viceroy Hotels Ltd
  228. Vindhya Telelinks Ltd
  229. Vishal Fabrics Ltd
  230. Vivid Global Industries Ltd
  231. Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd
  232. Voltas Ltd
  233. V R Films & Studios Ltd
  234. West Leisure Resorts Ltd
  235. WH Brady & Company Ltd
  236. Winsome Textile Industries Ltd
  237. Wires & Fabriks SA Ltd
  238. Western Ministil Ltd
  239. Wockhardt Ltd
  240. Xchanging Solutions Ltd
  241. Yatra Online Ltd
  242. Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd
  243. Zenlabs Ethica Ltd
 

