Q1 results today: SBI, Tata Motors, Grasim, Siemens, 239 others on Aug 8

Public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI), Siemens, Tata Motors, Grasim Industries, Ceigall India, Lemon Tree Hotels, and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Friday.
A host of other companies expected to declare their Q1 results today include Action Construction Equipment, Afcons Infrastructure, Akums Drugs, Concord Biotech, Cupid, DCW, DOMS Industries, Entero Healthcare Solutions, Gandhar Oil Refinery, Garware Technical Fibres, Genus Power Infrastructures, Hindustan Foods and JK Tyre & Industries.
SBI Q1 results preview
SBI is expected to post steady Q1FY26 results with flat net profit growth, as rising agri-sector slippages offset loan book expansion. Analysts project a 7.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in operating profit to ₹24,410 crore due to NIM compression. NII is seen flat at ₹41,288.4 crore despite 11 per cent loan growth, impacted by higher funding costs and recent rate cut pass-through.
Tata Motors Q1 results preview
Tata Motors is expected to report weak Q1FY26 results with a 9 per cent Y-o-Y drop in consolidated revenue and over 40 per cent fall in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) due to lower volumes and margin pressure across PV/CV and JLR.
JLR may be hit by weak demand in the US and China, forex losses, and tariffs. Domestic margins could shrink amid rising costs. July 2025 domestic sales fell 6 per cent Y-o-Y to 65,953 units, with PV sales down 11 per cent to 40,175 units.
Market overview for August 8
Indian benchmark equity indices are expected to open lower on the week's final trading day, following US President Donald Trump's statement ruling out trade talks with New Delhi until the ongoing tariff dispute is resolved. Trump has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports to the US.
As of 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 30 points at 24,642, signalling a weak market start.
List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on August 8
- Abans Enterprises Ltd
- A B Infrabuild Ltd
- Action Construction Equipment Ltd
- Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd
- Afcons Infrastructure Ltd
- Aksh Optifibre Ltd
- Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Alfa Ica India Ltd
- Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd
- Anmol India Ltd
- Anuh Pharma Ltd
- ARC Finance Ltd
- Arunis Abode Ltd
- Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd
- Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd
- Bartronics India Ltd
- Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd
- Bajel Projects Ltd
- Banco Products (India) Ltd-$
- Batliboi
- BDH Industries Ltd
- Bil Vyapar Ltd
- Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd
- Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd
- Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd
- Captain Pipes Ltd
- Ceigall India Ltd
- Cella Space Ltd
- Century Extrusions Ltd
- Centrum Capital Ltd
- Concord Enviro Systems Ltd
- Chandra Prabhu International Ltd
- Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd
- Coastal Roadways Ltd
- Cochin Minerals & Rutiles Ltd-$
- Computer Point Ltd
- Commercial Syn Bags Ltd
- Concord Drugs Ltd
- Concord Biotech Ltd
- Continental Chemicals Ltd
- Captain Polyplast Ltd
- Creative Eye Ltd
- Crest Ventures Ltd
- Cupid Ltd
- Danube Industries Ltd
- DCM Financial Services Ltd
- DCW Ltd
- Dev Information Technology Ltd
- Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd
- Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
- DOMS Industries Ltd
- Ecoplast Ltd-$
- EL CID Investments Ltd
- Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd
- Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd
- ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd
- Esha Media Research Ltd
- Excel Industries Ltd
- Fine Organic Industries Ltd
- Frontier Capital Ltd
- Fusion Finance Ltd
- Galaxy Bearings Ltd
- Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd
- Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
- Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd-$
- G. G. Dandekar Properties Ltd
- Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd
- Gloster Ltd
- Golden Carpets Ltd
- Grasim Industries Ltd
- Grovy India Ltd
- Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
- Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd
- GTN Industries Ltd
- Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd
- Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd
- Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd
- Harrisons Malayalam Ltd
- HB Portfolio Ltd
- HB Stockholdings Ltd
- Hindustan Composites Ltd
- Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd-$
- Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd
- Hitech Corporation Ltd-$
- Hindustan Foods Ltd
- HP Adhesives Ltd
- HP Cotton Textile Mills Ltd
- IFCI Ltd
- Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd
- Incon Engineers Ltd
- IMP Powers Ltd
- Indokem Ltd
- Infibeam Avenues Ltd
- Inspirisys Solutions Ltd
- Integra Capital Ltd
- Jai Balaji Industries Ltd
- Jaykay Enterprises Ltd
- JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
- Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd
- Kedia Construction Company Ltd
- Kesar Petroproducts Ltd
- KIOCL Ltd
- KJMC Financial Services Ltd
- Kkalpana Plastick Ltd
- Kokuyo Camlin Ltd-$
- Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd
- Kross Ltd
- Kuantum Papers Ltd
- Lakshmi Engineering And Warehousing Ltd
- Lambodhara Textile Ltd
- Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
- Loyal Equipments Ltd
- Landmark Property Development Company Ltd
- Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd
- Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
- Majestic Auto Ltd
- Makers Laboratories Ltd
- Malu Paper Mills Ltd
- Mamata Machinery Ltd
- Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd
- Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd
- Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd
- Mangalam Cement Ltd
- Mangalam Organics Ltd
- Manugraph India Ltd-$
- Max Estates Ltd
- Medico Remedies Ltd
- Meenakshi Steel Industries Ltd
- Megasoft Ltd
- Milestone Global Ltd
- Mishtann Foods Ltd
- Morgan Ventures Ltd
- Mukand Ltd
- Multibase India Ltd
- Info Edge (India) Ltd
- NCL Industries Ltd-$
- Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd
- Neo Infracon Ltd
- NIIT Ltd
- Nikhil Adhesives Ltd
- Niyogin Fintech Ltd
- NK Industries Ltd
- Norben Tea & Exports Ltd
- Network People Services Technologies Ltd
- Oriental Aromatics Ltd
- Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd
- Pakka Ltd
- Palred Technologies Ltd
- Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd
- Pavna Industries Ltd
- Pet Plastics Ltd
- PG Electroplast Ltd
- Photon Capital Advisors Ltd
- Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd
- Pix Transmissions Ltd
- Polylink Polymers India Ltd
- Poly Medicure Ltd
- Power Mech Projects Ltd
- PPAP Automotive Ltd
- Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd
- PTC Industries Ltd
- Puretrop Fruits Ltd
- Puravankara Ltd
- Ramco Systems Ltd
- Ramky Infrastructure Ltd
- Ramsons Projects Ltd
- Rasi Electrodes Ltd
- Rhi Magnesita India Ltd
- Rishi Laser Ltd
- RDB Real Estate Constructions Ltd
- Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd
- Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd
- Revathi Equipment India Ltd
- Sahyadri Industries Ltd
- Saksoft Ltd
- Salzer Electronics Ltd-$
- Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd
- Sangam Finserv Ltd
- Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd
- Satin Creditcare Network Ltd
- State Bank of India
- Scan Steels Ltd
- S Chand and Company Ltd
- Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
- Sunshine Capital Ltd
- Sequent Scientific Ltd
- Synergy Green Industries Ltd
- STL Global Ltd
- SGL Resources Ltd
- Shah Metacorp Ltd
- Sharda Motor Industries Ltd
- Sharika Enterprises Ltd
- Sharma East India Hospitals & Medical Research Ltd
- Sharp India Ltd
- Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd
- S H Kelkar and Company Ltd
- Shreyas Intermediates Ltd
- Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
- Shyamkamal Investments Ltd
- Sical Logistics Ltd
- Siemens Ltd
- Sinclairs Hotels Ltd
- Singer India Ltd
- Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd
- Shukra Bullions Ltd
- Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd
- Star Cement Ltd
- Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd
- Sumuka Agro Industries Ltd
- Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd
- Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd
- Syncom Formulations India Ltd
- Synthiko Foils Ltd
- Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd
- Tata Motors Ltd
- Typhoon Financial Services Ltd
- TGV Sraac Ltd
- Tiaan Consumer Ltd
- TPL Plastech Ltd
- Thirani Projects Ltd
- Trustwave Securities Ltd
- TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd
- Uniparts India Ltd
- Universal Cables Ltd
- Valiant Laboratories Ltd
- Venkys (India) Ltd
- Viceroy Hotels Ltd
- Vindhya Telelinks Ltd
- Vishal Fabrics Ltd
- Vivid Global Industries Ltd
- Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd
- Voltas Ltd
- V R Films & Studios Ltd
- West Leisure Resorts Ltd
- WH Brady & Company Ltd
- Winsome Textile Industries Ltd
- Wires & Fabriks SA Ltd
- Western Ministil Ltd
- Wockhardt Ltd
- Xchanging Solutions Ltd
- Yatra Online Ltd
- Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd
- Zenlabs Ethica Ltd