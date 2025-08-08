Home / Markets / News / LIC shares rise 5% on posting Q1 results; how brokerages are rating stock?

LIC shares rise 5% on posting Q1 results; how brokerages are rating stock?

LIC Q1 results review: LIC shares rose 4.6 per cent in trade after the company posted its Q1 results; should you buy or sell?

Life Insurance Corporation, LIC
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 10:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
LIC Q1 results review: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shares rose 4.6 per cent on Friday, August 8, 2025, and logged an intra-day high at ₹927 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came a day after the company posted Q1 results, during market hours on Thursday. 
 
At 9:27 AM, LIC share price was up 3.92 per cent at ₹920.15 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.2 per cent lower at 80,461.44. 

LIC Q1 results 

In Q1, LIC reported a modest 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit at ₹10,986 crore, as compared to ₹10,461 crore.
 
Its total premium income grew 4.77 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY26 to ₹1.19 trillion, with premiums in the individual segment growing 6.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹71,474 crore, and group business premium growing tepidly by 2.5 per cent to ₹47,726 crore.
 
Value of new business (VNB) of the insurer grew 21 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY26 to ₹1,944 crore. VNB margin, a measure of profitability of life insurers, of LIC in the quarter, stood at 15.4 per cent, up 150 basis points (bps) from Q1FY25. 

LIC Q1 results analysis: Here's what brokerages suggest

Motilal Oswal | Buy | Target decreased to ₹1,080 from ₹1,150 
LIC maintains its industry-leading position and focuses on achieving growth recovery through wider product offerings, higher ticket sizes, a shift in the product mix toward non-par, agency channel expansion, and a higher contribution from bancassurance and alternate channels, the brokerage said in its note. 
 
It added: A shift toward higher margin non-par products and improvement in persistence will boost VNB margin going forward. The company is also working on enhancing its digital capabilities for cost optimisation. Motilal Oswal has kept our FY26/FY27 estimates unchanged, considering the in-line performance in Q1FY26.
 
Antique Stock Broking | Buy | Target raised to ₹1,100 from ₹1,050
Factoring improved Q1 performance, the brokerage has revised its FY26-27 VNB estimates by 6 per cent to 9 per cent and Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) estimates by 5 per cent to 8 per cent.  
 
Citi | Buy | Target hiked to ₹1,370 from ₹1,320
The brokerage believes that the company posted a strong VNB growth and the stock is trading at a trough, according to reports. Margin expansion was largely a function of an improvement in the quality of business. Management sees green shoots at the agency, which is positive for the insurance behemoth.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Rupee may test 88.5 levels amid tariff tensions, FPI selloff: Analysts

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 480 pts, Nifty below 24,450; SMIDs fall; NSDL up 15%, LIC 5%

Rupee advances even as tariff rift continues; opens higher at 87.55/$

Premium

Titan Q1: Brokerages bullish on broad-based growth, watchful on margins

Godrej Consumer Products Q1 results review: Time to buy or book profit?

Topics :Life Insurance Corporation of India LICThe Smart InvestorBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYQ1 results

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story