Solid debut! Flysbs Aviation lists at 90% premium, hits upper circuit later

After listing, the shares gained an additional 5 per cent, surging a total of 99.48 per cent from the issue price to reach the upper circuit of ₹448.85 on the NSE SME. During the session, nearly 0.92 million shares, valued at ₹40.65 crore, exchanged hands.

Shares of private air charter services provider Flysbs Aviation made a bumper debut on the NSE SME platform on Friday, August 8, hitting the upper circuit within minutes of listing and continuing their upward momentum.Flysbs Aviation shares were listed at ₹427.50 apiece, representing a 90 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹225 per share. Notably, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has set a cap on SME IPO listings, restricting the opening price to no more than 90 per cent above the issue price.