Voda Idea shares drop 3% as Supreme Court defers AGR plea hearing

Shares of Vodafone Idea fell over 3 per cent on Monday after India's top court deferred its plea on the additional adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues as the Centre sought more time.

The telecom operator's stock fell as much as 3.57 per cent during the day to ₹8.71 per share, the biggest intraday fall since October 6 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 2.1 per cent lower at ₹8.85 apiece, compared to a 0.40 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 12:34 PM.

The counter has risen 11.4 per cent this year, compared to a 6.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Vodafone Idea has a total market capitalisation of ₹95,125 crore.

Why Vi shares fell today? India's Solicitor General asked for more time on behalf of the Department of Telecom (DoT) in the additional adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues filing by the telecom operator. The Supreme Court observed that it wants the Centre to take a specific stand and deferred its hearing to after Diwali, on October 27. Earlier this month, Supreme Court deferred the hearing of a plea filed by telecom major challenging a demand of ₹9,450 crore raised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) towards AGR dues to October 13. On September 19, it informed the stock exchanges that the company had challenged additional AGR demands raised by the DoT before the Hon’ble Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, according to a Bloomberg report, the government is considering a one-time settlement of its longstanding demand for billions of dollars in past-due fees from Vodafone Group Plc’s beleaguered local venture, as the government seeks to strengthen ties with the UK. ALSO READ: Q2 results today The government, now the largest public shareholder with a 49 percent equity stake, has been a key pillar in the company’s transformation journey. Despite this ownership, promoters continue to retain operational control and remain committed to delivering long-term shareholder value. Vodafone Idea Q1 results recap The telecom major reported a consolidated loss after tax of ₹6,608 crore in Q1FY26, up from ₹6,432 crore a year earlier. However, on a sequential basis, loss narrowed from ₹7,166.1 crore in Q4FY25.