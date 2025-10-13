HDFC AMC bonus talk lift AMC shares in Monday's trade; analysts top bets

Stock price movement of AMCs today

Shares of asset management companies (AMCs) were in focus, and rallied up to 3 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market.

HDFC Asset Management Company (₹5,668), UTI Asset Management Company (₹1,357.20), Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India) (₹896) and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (₹843.95) were up 3 per cent each in intra-day trade. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.34 per cent at 82,219 at 11:12 AM.

Thus far in the calendar year 2025, HDFC AMC and NAM India have outperformed the market by surging 35 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively. However, UTI AMC was down 1 per cent, and Aditya Birla Sun Life was up 1 per cent during the same period. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 4.7 per cent.

HDFC AMC to announce maiden bonus issue HDFC AMC on Friday, October 11, after market hours announced that its board will consider the issue of bonus share in their forthcoming meeting. On September 26, 2025, wherein HDFC AMC had informed that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. "We wish to inform you that at the said meeting, the Board would also consider a proposal for issue of bonus equity shares," HDFC AMC said in an exchange filing.

InCred Equities view on AMC sector As per the data released by AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds of India), the overall average assets under management or AUM of mutual funds (MF) in September 2025 inched up (1.4 per cent month-on-month (MoM)) to ₹78 trillion because of relatively better capital market returns MoM, a sharp rise in ETF inflow, and steady equity fund inflow offset by high debt fund outflow. The net outflow stood at ₹42,800 crore. Equity schemes witnessed a net inflow of ₹30,400 crore, down 9 per cent MoM, driven by higher cautious investment in large-cap, large & mid-cap, flexi-cap and precious ETF schemes. Debt funds saw a high net outflow of ₹1 trillion, led by liquid and money market funds.