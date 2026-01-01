Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / SML Mahindra hits 5% upper circuit on releasing December auto sales numbers

SML Mahindra hits 5% upper circuit on releasing December auto sales numbers

In December, SML Mahindra sold a total of 1,044 units, among which 462 units were of cargo vehicles, and 582 units were of passenger vehicles. The sales increased 67 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y)

SML Mahindra share

Illustration: Binay Sinha

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

SML Mahindra shares hit a 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹4,174.25 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company released its auto sales data for December 2025.  
 
At 10:57 AM, SML Mahindra’s share price was trading 3.83 per cent higher at ₹4.127.75 on the BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.18 per cent at 85,373.55. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹5,973.53 crore, with a 52-week high at ₹4,744.9 and a 52-week low at ₹1,030.9.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

SML Mahindra December auto sales data 

In December, the company sold a total of 1,044 units, among which 462 units were of cargo vehicles, and 582 units were of passenger vehicles. The sales increased 67 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
 
From April to December, the company sold a total of 11,335 units, up 18 per cent Y-o-Y, from 9,593 units a year ago. In the same period, 3,820 units of cargo vehicles were sold against 2,770 units Y-o-Y and 7,515 units of passenger vehicles were sold, as compared to 6,823 units a year ago. 
 
That apart, the company’s board is scheduled to meet on January 16, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine months ending on 31st December, 2025 (FY 2025-26). 

SML Mahindra Limited (formerly SML Isuzu Limited) is a Punjab-based commercial vehicle manufacturer with over four decades of experience in India’s light and medium commercial vehicle (LCV/MCV) space. 
 
Incorporated in 1983 as Swaraj Vehicles with technical collaboration from Mazda Motor Corporation and Sumitomo Corporation of Japan, the company began commercial operations in 1986 and has since built a strong presence in trucks, buses and special application vehicles. 
 
Over the years it has developed a wide product range tailored to Indian operating conditions, including school and staff buses, cargo trucks, and specialised vehicles for police and defence. In August 2025, Mahindra & Mahindra acquired a 58.96 per cent stake and became the company’s new promoter, marking its transition into the Mahindra Group while continuing to focus on fuel-efficient, value-driven commercial mobility solutions for both domestic and export markets.

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

