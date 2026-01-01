Shares of Escorts Kubota were high in demand on the bourses on Thursday, December 1, 2026, after the company announced that it had sold 7,577 tractors in December 2025, registering a growth of 38.5 per cent as compared to 5,472 tractors sold in December 2024.

Following the news, the company’s share price rose 3.52 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹3,850 per share on the NSE on Thursday. The stock, however, is still nearly 8 per cent shy of its 52-week high of ₹4,180 per share, which was scaled last year on September 4, 2025.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE That said, the counter, though, has pared some gains, particularly continuing to trade in the positive territory. At 10:30 AM on Thursday, Escorts Kubota shares were trading at ₹3,788.10, higher by 1.84 per cent from its previous close of ₹3,719.80 per share on the NSE. The benchmark NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, was trading at 26,157, higher by 28 points or 0.11 per cent.

A combined total of 0.14 million equity shares of Escorts Kubota, estimated to be worth ₹52.83 crore, had exchanged hands on the NSE. The company’s market cap stood at ₹42,379 crore on the NSE as of January 1, 2026. Escorts Kubota announces business update for December 2025 The northward movement in the Escorts Kubota share price followed the company's announcement of its business update for December 2025. The company has announced that Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Business in December 2025 sold 7,577 tractors, registering a growth of 38.5 per cent as compared to 5,472 tractors sold in December 2024.

The industry benefited from a strong Kharif output, enhanced Rabi sowing as compared to last year, increased water availability, and positive rural sentiment, all of which contributed to heightened retail demand. With these encouraging factors in place, the industry is poised to sustain its growth momentum in the upcoming months," said the company in an exchange filing. Domestic tractor sales in December 2025 were at 6,828 tractors, registering a growth of 36.1 per cent as compared to 5,016 tractors in December 2024. "The domestic tractor industry sustained its strong performance in December, propelled by supportive government policies, lower GST rates, and continued state subsidies that enhanced affordability for farmers.The industry benefited from a strong Kharif output, enhanced Rabi sowing as compared to last year, increased water availability, and positive rural sentiment, all of which contributed to heightened retail demand. With these encouraging factors in place, the industry is poised to sustain its growth momentum in the upcoming months," said the company in an exchange filing.