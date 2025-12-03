Vodafone Idea share rallies 7% in 2 days on heavy volumes in weak market

Vodafone Idea share price today: Share price Vodafone Idea rallied 4 per cent to ₹10.59 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in otherwise a weak market. In the past two trading days, the stock price of telecom services provider has surged 7 per cent after the Union Telecom Minister statement that the Centre may finalise the telecom company's adjusted gross revenue (AGR) relief recommendations in the coming weeks.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY At 11:57 AM, Vodafone Idea was quoting 3.4 per cent higher at ₹10.48, as compared to 0.31 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. As many as 790 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock price of Vodafone Idea had hit a 52-week high of ₹11.08 on November 14, 2025.

Why did Vodafone Idea rally 7% in 2 days? Vodafone Idea clarified that it has already addressed the AGR issue in earlier disclosures and will update exchanges only if further developments occur. This is in response to the Union Telecom Minister statement that the Centre may finalise the telecom company's AGR relief recommendations in the coming weeks. Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Monday, said the government is awaiting a formal request from Vodafone Idea before moving ahead on any relief measures, adding that the Supreme Court judgement is recent and needs careful evaluation, the CNBC-TV18 reported. Meanwhile, the Hon’ble Supreme Court via its judgement dated October 27, 2025 and November 3, 2025 has permitted the Government of India to reconsider and take an appropriate decision with reference to the additional AGR demand as well as to comprehensively reassessing and reconciling all AGR dues, including interest and penalty, up to the Financial Year 2016-17.

The management of Vodafone Idea in Q2FY26 earnings conference call on November 11, 2025 said they are in discussion with the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) for next steps on this matter. According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the recent Supreme Court judgement allowing the GoI to re-evaluate AGR dues for Vodafone Idea is a positive outcome and could lead to the long-pending debt raise. However, beyond a potential reduction in AGR dues (the brokerage firm assumes 50 per cent waiver), Vodafone Idea will also require favorable payment terms for both AGR and spectrum dues, along with tariff hikes and a reduction in competitive intensity in customer acquisitions, to ensure a sustained revival.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea narrowed its consolidated net loss during July to September quarter (Q2FY26) to ₹5,584 crore. The company had posted a net loss of ₹7,176 crore in the same period last year (Q2FY25). The company narrowed losses owing to a drop in finance costs, which the company said came from settlements from vendors which were earlier provisioned into its accounts. Lower forex fluctuation also contributed to the improved financials. The customer average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to ₹180 in Q2FY26 compared to ₹166 in Q2FY25, a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 8.7 per cent supported primarily by customer upgrades and tariff increase.