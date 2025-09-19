Home / Markets / News / Voda Idea stock up 9%; not opposing AGR plea, says Centre to Supreme Court

Voda Idea stock up 9%; not opposing AGR plea, says Centre to Supreme Court

Vodafone Idea stock was trading at ₹8.34, up around 6.4 per cent against the previous session's close of ₹7.84 on the NSE

vodafone idea vi
Vodafone Idea shares Price (Photo: Shutterstock)
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 12:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Vodafone Idea share price: Shares of country's third largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea jumped 10 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹8.62 on September 19 after the Centre govenment told the Supreme Court that it is not opposing the company's plea against additional AGR dues.
 
At 12:40 PM, the Vodafone Idea stock was trading at ₹8.62, up around 8.6 per cent against the previous session's close of ₹7.84 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 25,293 levels, up by 130.35 points or 0.51 per cent. The stock has recovered nearly 31 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹6.12 touched on August 14, 2025. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹92,741 crore.
 
Representing the Union Government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that the government now holds a substantial stake in Vodafone Idea, and therefore, a solution must be found in the interest of consumers. He sought the court to list the matter for urgent hearing next Friday to move toward a resolution.
 
"Not opposing Vodafone Idea plea, some solution is required, government is also an equity holder. Some solution may be required, subject to Supreme Court approval," Centre told the Supreme Court, reported CNBC-TV18. 
 
The apex court will next hear the matter on government's additional AGR demand on September 26, 2025. 
 
A bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai, along with Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, heard the plea from Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi on behalf of the telecom company and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, represented the government.
 
The dispute dates back to the Supreme Court’s March 18, 2020 order finalising Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues up to 2016-17, based on calculations by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and barring any self-assessment or reassessment of dues. 
 
Despite this, Dot has now demanded additional payment for FY18 and FY19. In its petition, dated September 8, 2025, VI argued that majority of the new demand is related to period already settled by Supreme Court.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 500 pts, Nifty below 25,300; PSBs outperform; Vodafone Idea up 6%

Apple India reseller Redington up 9% as iPhone 17 sales begin; chart check

Systematix bullish on PSBs; BoB, Union Bank may rise up to 30%: Here's why

Why has Maruti's market share declined in past five years? Nomura explains

Adani Power rated 'Overweight' by Morgan Stanley; 65% upside in bull case

Topics :Stock MarketBuzzing stocksVodafone IdeaTelecom stocksMarkets

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story