Voda Idea stock up 9%; not opposing AGR plea, says Centre to Supreme Court

Vodafone Idea share price: Shares of country's third largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea jumped 10 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹8.62 on September 19 after the Centre govenment told the Supreme Court that it is not opposing the company's plea against additional AGR dues.

"Not opposing Vodafone Idea plea, some solution is required, government is also an equity holder. Some solution may be required, subject to Supreme Court approval," Centre told the Supreme Court, reported CNBC-TV18.

Representing the Union Government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that the government now holds a substantial stake in Vodafone Idea, and therefore, a solution must be found in the interest of consumers. He sought the court to list the matter for urgent hearing next Friday to move toward a resolution.

The apex court will next hear the matter on government's additional AGR demand on September 26, 2025.

A bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai, along with Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, heard the plea from Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi on behalf of the telecom company and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, represented the government.