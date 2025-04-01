Vodafone Idea soars 10% on Govt aid; stock a 'high risk' play, say analysts

Vodafone Idea shares were locked in the 10-per cent upper circuit at ₹7.49 per share on the BSE on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, as investors cheered government support to the debt-laden telecom services provider.

At 9:20 AM, Vodafone Idea share price was locked with 9.9 per cent gains as against a 0.5 per cent dip in the benchmark BSE Sensex index. Around 33.93 million shares have already changed hands on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE), so far, in trade.

"The company has been directed to issue 36.95 billion equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each, at an issue price of Rs 10 each, within a period of 30 days after issuing necessary orders from relevant authorities, including from Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)," Vodafone Idea said in its statement.

Post the conversion of Vodafone Idea's dues, owed to the Centre, into equity shares, the Government will hold approximately 48.99 per cent stake in the telco. At present, the Government holds around 22.60 per cent stake. while Vi's existing combined promoter stake would be diluted from around 38.7 per cent, at present, to 25.5 per cent, public shareholders' stake would be diluted from 34 per cent to 23.8 per cent.

The promoters, however, will continue to have operational control of the company, Vi clarified.

At the end of the December quarter of the previous financial year (FY25), Vodafone Idea owed ₹2,330 crore to banks and financial institutions, down from ₹7,620 crore in the year-ago period. However, the company has deferred spectrum payment obligations of ₹1.38 trillion and an adjusted gross revenue liability of ₹69,020 crore due to the government.

According to analysts, the equity conversion provides cash flow relief for Vi and is a key medium-term positive development. Global brokerage Citi, for instance, said the government's recent support to Vodafone Idea is a "major" and "timely" decision that will offer significant cash flow relief to the telco in the next three years and help it complete long-delayed bank debt raise.

"The conversion of spectrum dues is expected to reduce Vi's overall net debt by nearly 18 per cent. We estimate Vi's spectrum dues (for pre-2021 spectrum) that are payable over FY26/27/28 to lower from ₹11,000 crore/ ₹25,000 crore/ ₹25,000 crore to nearly ₹500 crore/ ₹5,000 crore/ ₹15,000 crore, implying over ₹40,000 crore of cash flow relief over the next three years," Citi said with a 'Buy' rating and a Vodafone Idea share price target of ₹12.

Vodafone Govt Support: Not enough?

Nonetheless, analysts believe the company would need further assistance from the government on AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues.

Motilal Oswal analysts estimate that Vi had ₹67,000 crore in spectrum dues repayments over FY26-28. The proposed equity conversion, they said, would help Vi lower its spectrum repayments pertaining to auctions prior to 2021, by ₹42,000 crore (on NPV basis).

However, besides the spectrum dues, Vi also has to repay ₹16,500 crore annually pertaining to AGR dues, starting March, 2026, which are not part of the proposed conversion.

"We estimate Vi's cashflow to be insufficient to fund its ongoing capex plans alongside AGR dues repayments. However, given GoI's commitment to maintaining a 3+1 market construct, we believe there could be further relief from GoI on AGR dues," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in their report with a 'Neutral' rating and an increased target price of ₹6.5 per share from ₹5 per share.

Those at global brokerage Macquarie, too, maintained their 'Neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹7 per share as it doesn't see "an improved tenancy growth outlook".

Fundamental Concerns Linger

Despite the Government support, analysts believe stabilisation of Vodafone Idea's subscriber base, along with further relief measures from GoI, remain imperative for Vi's long-term survival.

Despite the likely acceleration in capex over the medium-term, they believe gaining back subscribers would be a tall ask for Vi, given its peers' superior free cash flow generation and deeper pockets. Vi, they said, remains a high-risk high-reward play.

"With the Government raising its stake in Vodafone Idea to 49 per cent after the latest equity conversion, any further equity conversion of dues could lead to the Government's stake crossing 50 per cent, which could turn Vi into a public sector unit (PSU)," MOFSL cautioned.