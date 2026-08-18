Volume growth, margin recovery to support gains for Ashok Leyland

Revenue growth for the country’s second-largest commercial vehicle (CV) player came in at 10 per cent Y-o-Y, led by a similar quantum of volume growth. Blended realisations, however, were flat on a Y-o-Y basis and fell 3 per cent sequentially. The company reported 15 per cent Y-o-Y growth in domestic M&HCVs, which was slightly ahead of industry growth of 13 per cent, with market share pegged at 29 per cent. It outperformed the sector in the LCV segment, with its share improving by 30 bps Y-o-Y to 13.2 per cent. Overall volumes were dented by the export market, which fell 18 per cent Y-o-Y as the Gulf region was impacted by geopolitical tensions and international logistics disruptions.