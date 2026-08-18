Volume growth, margin recovery to support gains for Ashok Leyland

Profitability was impacted during the quarter, with operating profit margins falling by 100 basis points (bps) year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 10.1 per cent, with the sequential decline much sharper at 450 bps. While the decline in margins was on account of commodity inflation, higher staff costs, and other expenses, it was partially offset by a 1.25 per cent price hike, cost savings, favourable mix, and opportunity-based inventory buildup. The company expects margins to ease by Q3.
JM Financial Research expects margins to be impacted in the near term on account of high-cost inventory and commodity pressures. However, incremental price hikes of 1 per cent or more for medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs) and 2 per cent or more for light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in July, along with another hike expected before the end of the second quarter (July-September/Q2) of FY27, are expected to provide some cushion, it adds. The brokerage has maintained a “buy” rating with a target price of ₹200.