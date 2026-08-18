BSE stock hammered after back-to-back downgrades, down 10% in 5 sessions

BSE share price today: Ltd shares have come under pressure following back-to-back downgrades. A day after Jefferies downgraded BSE to 'Underperform' from 'Hold' and cut its target price to ₹2,940 from ₹3,520, Nuvama has now downgraded the stock to 'Hold' from 'Buy' and trimmed its target to ₹3,240 from ₹4,090. BSE Ltd shares have come under pressure following back-to-back downgrades. A day after Jefferies downgraded BSE to 'Underperform' from 'Hold' and cut its target price to ₹2,940 from ₹3,520, Nuvama has now downgraded the stock to 'Hold' from 'Buy' and trimmed its target to ₹3,240 from ₹4,090.

Following Nuvama's downgrade, BSE shares fell as much as 3 per cent intraday on Tuesday to ₹3,235.

Today's decline marked the fifth straight session of losses for BSE, during which the stock has fallen 10 per cent.

As of 2:20 PM, BSE shares had recovered from the day's low but remained under pressure, trading at ₹2,307, down 0.75 per cent.

Notably, BSE shares have delivered a stellar rally over the past few years. According to NSE data, the stock has gained 26 per cent so far in 2026 and 33 per cent over the past year, compared with a 7.5 per cent and 2.8 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 index during the same period. Over the past three years, BSE shares have surged a whopping 1,040 per cent, outpacing the Nifty's 25 per cent gain. 3 headwinds for BSE Analysts at Nuvama said that three headwinds converge for BSE across FY27 -- the closing auction system (CAS) has reset index option volumes to a new low; the RBI's bank guarantee norms begin biting from Q4FY27; and Q4FY26 presents the toughest base of the cycle.

BSE’s average daily premium turnover (ADPTV) has fallen to ₹181 billion, the lowest since January 2025, due to disruption in expiry day trading following the introduction of the CAS. The key issue is lower trading velocity and participation loss. Earlier, option premiums decayed predictably into expiry, enabling repeated participation through short-duration trades. But CAS introduced uncertainty in final settlement due to auction-based closing, reducing the predictability of this decay path. The damage is visible as BSE expiry-day contracts fell 33.2 per cent versus 23.6 per cent for non-expiry. With expiry day at 72.6 per cent of BSE contracts in July, BSE faces high impact. ADPTV market share of 36.3 per cent is down 130 bps from July's 37.6 per cent.

It expects further pressure on BSE from bank guarantee norms. Tighter collateral requirements may raise capital intensity for intermediaries, reducing turnover efficiency in high-frequency strategies that drive contract volumes. Impact is likely gradual but could cap recovery into FY28. BSE stock: Technical view Sudeep Shah, head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, said that BSE stock has been forming a consistent lower low–lower high structure since making a high of ₹4,447 on May 27. The stock is currently trading just above its 200-day EMA zone of ₹3,280 – ₹3,270, which remains a crucial support area.