Vopak Terminals IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the The basis of allotment for the Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Thursday, May 29, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Thursday, May 22, 2025, receiving muted participation from investors and getting oversubscribed by 2.09 times.

Here's how to check Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO allotment status online

Once the Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India (erstwhile Link Intime), the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO allotment status directly:

Check Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India (Link Intime):

Check Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO final subscription status

The ₹2,800 crore public offering of Aegis Vopak Terminals, offered at a price band of ₹230–235 with a lot size of 63 shares, received bids for 14,43,72,942 shares against the 6,90,58,296 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 2.09 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO witnessed the highest participation from the Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to 3.30 times the portion reserved for them. Meanwhile, the category reserved for the Retail investors (RIIs) and Non-institutional investors (NIIs) was not fully subscribed as their subscription stood at 0.77 times and 0.56 times, respectively.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Aegis Vopak Terminals continue to command a muted premium in the grey market on Thursday. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that Aegis Vopak Terminals shares were seen trading at around ₹236 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of merely ₹1 or 0.43 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO listing estimate

Shares of Aegis Vopak Terminals are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, June 2, 2025. The current grey market trends indicated a lacklustre listing of the company’s shares. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Aegis Vopak Terminals

Aegis Vopak Terminals offers tank storage and handling services for various types of liquids and LPG gases. The company is India’s largest third-party owner and operator of tank storage terminals for LPG and liquid products, as outlined in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). The company offers secure storage and associated infrastructure for products like petroleum, chemicals, lubricants, vegetable oil, and LPG. It is a joint venture between Aegis Logistics and Vopak India BV (part of Royal Vopak, a Netherlands-based leading global tank storage company).