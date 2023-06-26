Wealth management firms go beyond metros to tap post-Covid surge in demand

This rise in traction has meant that more and more players are ramping up their physical presence across the country. Some wealth managers have opened up physical branches in cities like Kanpur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Ranchi, Indore and Goa.

The rise in demand for wealth management in tier-II cities reflects in the changing geographic proportion of the total assets being managed by these players. ASK Private Wealth says the proportion of clients from tier-II cities stands at 22 per cent currently, up from 17 per cent in the pre-Covid era. In the same time, the assets under management (AUM) from tier-II has gone up from 13 per cent to 22 per cent. For Nuvama Private, the proportion of tier-II clients now stands at 20 per cent as against 15 per cent in the pre-pandemic period.