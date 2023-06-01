Weekly F&O Expiry: Nifty could gyrate between 18,475-18,575 on Thursday

On the other hand, the highest OI among Nifty 01-June Puts stands at 18,500 Strike Price followed by 18,300 and 18,400. On Wednesday, the 18,600 and 18,650 Puts saw significant unwinding of positions as the Nifty dipped sharply below it.

Among Calls, the highest open interest is seen at 18,600 Strike Price followed by 18,700 and 19,000. Yesterday, notable OI build-up was seen at 18,600 and 18,500 Calls. The price-to-OI data suggests that the NSE Nifty 50 may face resistance around 18,580 - 18,610 on Thursday. Whereas sustained trade above 18,610, could trigger a short-covering rally.