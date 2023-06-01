Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty nears 18,600 in pre-open

Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty nears 18,600 in pre-open

Stock market live on June 1, 2023: The SGX Nifty futures slightly eased around 7 am after a bill to raise the debt ceiling was passed by the House of Representatives in the US

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty nears 18,600 in pre-open

Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 9:08 AM IST
STOCK MARKET LIVE: The SGX Nifty futures slightly eased around 7 am after a bill to raise the debt ceiling was passed by the House of Representatives in the US. The SGX Nifty was off lows, down 50 points to 18,610 levels.  

The debt ceiling bill has now advanced to the Democratic-controlled Senate, where leaders are willing to pass it in 48 hours, as per reports. 

That apart, Dalal Street investors will digest a slew of macro economic data today on June 1. India’s economic growth shot up by 6.1 per cent in the March quarter of FY23, beating analysts’ expectations, as the expansion in manufacturing and construction surprised on the upside. READ

Meanwhile, the core sector output growth slowed to a six-month low at 3.5 per cent in April, with the production of natural gas and refinery products slipping for the first time in five months. READ 
 
9:08 AM Jun 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION | Sensex advances over 100 pts, above 62,700

9:06 AM Jun 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION | Over 50 pts rise in Nifty50, above 18,550

9:04 AM Jun 23

Rupee opens at 82.51/$ as against previous close of 82.70/$

8:55 AM Jun 23

WATCH: Are new age stocks a good bet post Q4 results?

8:39 AM Jun 23

Nifty Realty chart indicates likely trend reversal, may slip up to 415

8:34 AM Jun 23

Stocks to watch: Coal India, Mankind Pharma, EID Parry, India Pesticides

8:15 AM Jun 23

US Fed June rate hike bets increase to 63% after labour market data

7:58 AM Jun 23

SGX Nifty recovers from lows after US debt limit bill passes in House vote

7:52 AM Jun 23

Biden urges Senate to 'quickly' pass debt limit bill for it to be signed into law

7:46 AM Jun 23

Asian indices edge higher; Hang Seng leads with 1% gain

7:41 AM Jun 23

US stock futures remain lower but slightly ease from lows

7:39 AM Jun 23

US debt ceiling bill passes House vote with firm majority

9:02 AM Jun 23

China's factory activity swings to surprise growth in May: Caixin PMI

The manufacturing subindexes showed factory output rose at the fastest clip in 11 months while new orders including new exports expanded in May. READ
WATCH: Are new age stocks a good bet post Q4 results?

Operational performance of new age companies remained positive in the March quarter. The stocks, too, have shown recovery from their lows. So should investors add these to their portfolios?

Investors relieved as US House passes debt ceiling Bill; Senate in focus

Asian markets were trading higher when the bill cleared the house and held their gains. Investors nudged S&P 500 futures from slightly negative back to flat. Treasury yields rose marginally. READ
8:44 AM Jun 23

Gold price rises Rs 440 to Rs 60,960; silver up Rs 4,200 to Rs 76,800

Gold price rose Rs 440 in Thursday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,960, according to the GoodReturns website. READ
8:39 AM Jun 23

Nifty Realty chart indicates likely trend reversal, may slip up to 415

Meanwhile, the Nifty Pharma chart too is flashing caution signal for traders as it too could reverse, says Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst. READ
8:34 AM Jun 23

Stocks to watch: Coal India, Mankind Pharma, EID Parry, India Pesticides

Adani group stocks: The conglomerate is eyeing to raise up to $3 billion through an equity share sale to institutional investors after the US short seller's report hit them. According to reports, board of group's flagship firm - Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission have approved to raise up to Rs 21,000 crore, while Adani Green proposed to raise up to $1 billion. 
 
Coal India: The Centre has proposed to sell up to 3 per cent of its stake in the national miner through an offer for sale (OFS) from Thursday, June 1. The government is looking to garner around Rs 4,162 crore through the sale process. READ
8:30 AM Jun 23

DII sell Rs 2,529 crore of shares Wed; offset FII gains

8:25 AM Jun 23

FIIs Rs 3,406 crore of inflows fail to lift equities Wednesday

8:20 AM Jun 23

Brent Crude extends decline; slips 1% to $72 per bbl

Oil now down 5 per cent in last 2 days. 

8:15 AM Jun 23

US Fed June rate hike bets increase to 63% after labour market data

8:11 AM Jun 23

US Jobs report show vacancies rose unexpectedly in April

JOLTs Job Openings rise to 10.1 million in April, against expectations of a decline to 9.38 million in signs of a strong labour market.

US Fed rate hike bets increase with the latest JOLTs report. 

7:58 AM Jun 23

SGX Nifty recovers from lows after US debt limit bill passes in House vote

SGX Nifty hints start with slim losses.

7:52 AM Jun 23

Biden urges Senate to 'quickly' pass debt limit bill for it to be signed into law

7:46 AM Jun 23

Asian indices edge higher; Hang Seng leads with 1% gain

7:41 AM Jun 23

US stock futures remain lower but slightly ease from lows

7:39 AM Jun 23

US debt ceiling bill passes House vote with firm majority

The Fiscal Responsibility Act passed 314-117, with support from both Democrats and Republicans.

7:28 AM Jun 23

Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard

Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard

