Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty nears 18,600 in pre-open

STOCK MARKET LIVE: The SGX Nifty futures slightly eased around 7 am after a bill to raise the debt ceiling was passed by the House of Representatives in the US. The SGX Nifty was off lows, down 50 points to 18,610 levels.



The debt ceiling bill has now advanced to the Democratic-controlled Senate, where leaders are willing to pass it in 48 hours, as per reports.



That apart, Dalal Street investors will digest a slew of macro economic data today on June 1. India’s economic growth shot up by 6.1 per cent in the March quarter of FY23, beating analysts’ expectations, as the expansion in manufacturing and construction surprised on the upside.



Meanwhile, the core sector output growth slowed to a six-month low at 3.5 per cent in April, with the production of natural gas and refinery products slipping for the first time in five months.

Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 fell 0.61 per cent, the Dow shed 0.41 per cent and the Nasdaq lost 0.63 per cent. Asian markets were mostly higher this morning with Nikkei, Hang Seng rising up to 0.8 per cent. Strait times rose 0.5 per cent while Kospi fell 0.23 per cent.