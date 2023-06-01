Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty nears 18,600 in pre-open

Stock market live on June 1, 2023: The SGX Nifty futures slightly eased around 7 am after a bill to raise the debt ceiling was passed by the House of Representatives in the US
The debt ceiling bill has now advanced to the Democratic-controlled Senate, where leaders are willing to pass it in 48 hours, as per reports.
That apart, Dalal Street investors will digest a slew of macro economic data today on June 1. India’s economic growth shot up by 6.1 per cent in the March quarter of FY23, beating analysts’ expectations, as the expansion in manufacturing and construction surprised on the upside. READ
Meanwhile, the core sector output growth slowed to a six-month low at 3.5 per cent in April, with the production of natural gas and refinery products slipping for the first time in five months. READ
