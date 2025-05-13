Smallcap stock surges 15%, hits record high today; what's behind the rally?

Suven Life Sciences share price today:

Shares of Suven Life Sciences (Suven) hit a record high of ₹175, surging 15 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes, in an otherwise weak market. The stock price of the smallcap company surpassed its previous high of ₹169, which it touched on September 18, 2024.

In past one week, the market price of Suven Life share appreciated 37 per cent after the company announced a fundraising plan by way of issue of equity shares / warrants / any convertible securities / any other securities, through one or more of the permissible modes including but not limited to a qualified institutions placement, preferential allotment etc.

At 01:34 PM, Suven share price was quoting 10.5 per cent higher at ₹168.80, as compared to 1.5 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Average trading volume on the counter jumped six-fold today with 7.3 million equity shares, cumulatively, changing hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing this report.

Board approves issue of warrants convertible into equity shares

The board of directors of Suven Life Sciences, today, approved fund raising of ₹857.64 crore through fully convertible warrants on preferential basis to continue the funding of R&D, Clinical Development programmes, general corporate purposes, and apex for creating a new R&D facility.

The board of directors of Suven Life Sciences, in its meeting on May 13, 2025, approved the issue of 64 million warrants convertible into equity shares of the company on preferential basis to promoter group entity and to certain non-promoter persons/entities at a price of ₹134 per warrant aggregating up to ₹857.64 crore.

The board approved allotment of 31.77 million warrants to promoter group entity i.e. Jasti Property and Equity Holdings Private Limited (In its capacity as sole trustee of Jasti Family Trust).

The board also approved allotment of warrants to Quant Mutual Fund (4.7 million), Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund (2.99 million), 3P India Equity Fund 1 (3.36 million), Nilesh Kishor Shah (1.2 million) and Ketan Chhotalal Seth (2 million).

Suven Life Q4 results 2025

Suven Life reported a consolidated loss of ₹44.51 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25), as against a loss of ₹26.74 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹2.69 crore, as against ₹6.67 crore in Q4FY24.

The company said the statement of operations includes financials of Suven Neurosciences, Inc., a Delaware Company, wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of Suven, involved in clinical development programs of the Company.

Suven continues its R&D programs focused on Central Nervous System (CNS) disease disorders and granted 20 patents during the period covering countries Brazil, Eurasia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Japan, Macao, Mexico, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa and USA

Clinical development pipeline

SUVN-502 (Masupirdine) – Ongoing phase 3 study for Agitation and Aggression in Alzheimer's type dementias in North America and Europe; Enrolling patients in sites in US and Europe. Expected completion by end of FY26.

SUVN-G3031 (Samelisant) – Preparing to start Phase 3 clinical study for treatment of EDS in Narcolepsy in Q2FY26.

SUVN-911 (Ropanicant) – Phase 2A open label study for Major Depressive Disorder in the USA successfully completed. The initiated Phase 2B clinical study is in Q1FY26.

SUVN-D4010 (Usmarapride) – Planning for Phase 2 double blind study for the treatment of Cognition during FY26.

SUVN-I6107 – Phase 1 study initiated during FY25 is continuing for establishing safety and pharmacokinetics of the molecule.

About Suven Life Sciences

Suven, a Biopharmaceutical company, is engaged in Drug Discovery and Development of New Chemical Entities (NCEs) in Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders targeting unmet medical needs, globally.

The company has a portfolio of advanced stage clinical candidates and research programs that are designed for CNS disorders such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), sleep disorders, major depressive disorders (MDD), Parkinson's disease (PD), Schizophrenia, Pain disorders, and Gastrointestinal disorders.