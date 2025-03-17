What triggered 7% rally in GR Infraprojects shares today? Find out here!

GR Infraprojects share price: Shares of GR Infraprojects were in demand on the first trading day of the week i.e. Monday, March 17, 2025, as the scrip rose as much as 6.89 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1024.45 per share, on BSE.

However, at 10:15 AM, GR Infraprojects shares were off highs, and were trading merely 0.88 per cent higher at Rs 966.80. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.58 per cent higher at 74,260.49 levels.

The rise in the GR Infraprojects share price was fuelled after the company said that it has won the Agra-Gwalior Greenfield Road project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) worth Rs 4,262.78 crore.

In an exchange filing, GR Infrapeojects said, “We are pleased to inform you that our Company has emerged as selected bidder in Financial Bid Opening dated March 13, 2025 for the following tender invited by National Highways Authority of India (Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways) (Government of India).”

Under the terms of the award, GR Infraprojects will be responsible for the construction of the Agra-Gwalior Greenfield Road, which consists of two sections. The Section 1 involves the development of a 6-lane, access-controlled Agra-Gwalior Greenfield highway, starting from design km 0+000 (near the village of Deori in Agra district) and extending to design km 88+400 (near the village of Susera in Gwalior district), covering the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Section 2 includes overlay/strengthening, road safety measures, and improvement works on the existing Agra-Gwalior section of NH-44, from chainage 1058.00 to 1148.00 (design chainage 13.00 to 103.00), also spanning Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. The entire project will be executed under the DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Transfer) model in the BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) Toll mode, as part of the NH(O) scheme.

The project is expected to be delivered in 910 days from the appointed date, GR Infraprojects said in a statement.

About GR Infraprojects

Established in 1995, GR Infraprojects is a leading integrated Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) firm specialising in road infrastructure. With a strong track record, the company has designed and constructed over 100 road projects across 16 states in India.

The company's core business, which constitutes approximately 90 per cent of its revenue, encompasses EPC, Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT), and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects primarily in the road sector. In addition to road construction, GR Infraprojects is also involved in railway, metro, airport runway, and Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) projects.

The company's diversification strategy has led it into the Power Transmission sector. GR Infraprojects currently manages a portfolio of 10 operational assets, including one National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) annuity project, one state HAM project, and eight additional NHAI HAM projects.

The total market capitalisation of the company is Rs 9.358.66 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

The 52-week high of GR Infraprojects is Rs 1,859.95 while its 52-week low is Rs 956 apiece.