KEC International up 3% on securing deals worth Rs 1,267-cr; details here

KEC International share price: Construction company Construction company KEC International share price rose as much as 3.42 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 695.40 per share on Monday, March 17, 2025.

The northward move in the KEC International share price came after the company announced that it has secured new orders of Rs 1,127 crore across its various businesses.

In an exchange filing, the company said, “KEC International Ltd, a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs 1,267 crores across its various businesses.”

The company’s Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business has secured NOAs/ Comfort letter for T&D projects in India and Americas for 800 kV HVDC & 765 kV Transmission line orders from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), and supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas

Its cables business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International said, “We are delighted with the substantial orders secured in our T&D business, particularly in the prestigious HVDC and 765 kV segments from PGCIL for green energy evacuation. These wins have further strengthened our T&D order book in India. We have a strong positive outlook on the growth of India’s T&D market, fueled by the nation’s rising energy needs and the government’s unwavering drive to enhance renewable power capacity and transmission infrastructure.”

Including these orders, the year-to-date (Y-T-D) order intake stands at over Rs. 23,300 crores, a growth of 35% vis-à-vis last year.

Also Read

About KEC International

KEC International is a global player in infrastructure Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC). The company operates across various sectors including Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil Engineering, Urban Infrastructure, Solar Energy, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables. As a flagship entity of the RPG Group, KEC International maintains a robust global presence.

The company is actively engaged in executing infrastructure projects in over 30 countries and has established its footprint in more than 110 countries.

Its operations span across EPC services, supply of towers, and cables, reflecting its diversified capabilities and expansive reach in the global infrastructure landscape.