Here's why Zydus Lifesciences share price was buzzing in trade on March 17

Zydus Life share price: Pharmaceutical company Pharmaceutical company Zydus Lifesciences shares were in demand on Monday, March 17, 2025, as the scrip popped 1.90 per cent in early trade to hit an intraday high of Rs 899.40 per share.

The uptick in the Zydus Life shares came after the company received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Eluxadoline Tablets, 75 mg and 100 mg (USRLD: Viberzi Tablets, 75 mg and 100 mg).

Eluxadoline tablets are a mu-opioid receptor agonist used for treating irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhoea (IBS-D) in adults.

The company revealed that the tablets will be manufactured at Zydus Lifesciences Ltd's facility in Ahmedabad, located within a Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Zydus Life was among the first companies to submit a complete Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) with a Paragraph IV certification for Eluxadoline Tablets, 75 mg and 100 mg. As a result, the company is eligible for a 180-day shared exclusivity period for the generic drug.

Eluxadoline tablets generated annual sales of $243.7 million in the United States, according to IQVIA data for the period ending January 2025.

With this approval, Zydus has now received a total of 419 approvals and has filed 483 ANDAs since the start of its filing process in FY 2003-04.

About Zydus Life

Zydus Life, previously known as Cadila Healthcare Ltd, is a global company in the life sciences sector. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and marketing healthcare therapies.

Based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the company’s portfolio includes a range of products including finished dosage human formulations (such as generics, branded generics, specialty formulations including biosimilars and vaccines), active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), animal healthcare products, and consumer wellness products.

Zydus Life's therapies cover various medical areas including gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, respiratory, pain management, cancer, inflammation, neurology, and women's health.

Operating globally, the company has established markets in the US, Europe, South Africa, Japan, Brazil, and other emerging markets. Last checked, the market capitalisation of Zydus Life stood at Rs 90,415.16 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 category.