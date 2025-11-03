Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets mixed; Bharti Airtel, Power Grid Q2 results today

Stock Market LIVE on Monday November 3, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to begin the week’s first trading session on a lower note, weighed down by mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a softer start for the benchmark indices.

At 6:41 AM on Monday, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading 51 points lower at 25,854 levels.

On the global front, investors are awaiting key manufacturing activity data from China later today, along with US reports on auto sales, household debt, and manufacturing performance. Back home, market participants are focused on the release of the HSBC Manufacturing PMI Final for October.

Markets across the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed on Monday morning after Wall Street closed higher on Friday, with all three major US indexes posting gains. South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.04 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.40 per cent.

Japan’s markets remain closed for a public holiday.

Earlier on Friday, October 31, Wall Street's major indices ended higher, buoyed by Amazon’s upbeat earnings forecast, which provided the biggest lift to the market. However, sentiment was tempered by concerns that the Federal Reserve may adopt a more cautious stance toward interest rate cuts. The broader S&P 500 gained 0.26 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.61 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed higher.

Markets recap

Earlier on Friday, the benchmark equity indices settled lower, with the BSE Sensex ending the session at 83,938.71, down 465.75 points or 0.55 per cent, while the Nifty settled with a loss of 155.75 points or 0.60 per cent at 25,722.10 levels.

FII, DII data

In the institutional activity segment , foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹6,728.08 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth ₹6,889.33 crore on Friday, October 31.

IPOs today

In the mainline IPO segment , the Studds Accessories IPO is set to close for subscription today, while the Lenskart Solutions IPO enters the second day of subscription.

In the SME space, shares of Jayesh Logistics are set to list on the NSE SME today.

Q2 results today

Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, Power Grid Corporation of India, Titan Company, Tata Consumer Products, Ambuja Cements, Godfrey Phillips India, Maharashtra Scooters, ACME Solar Holdings, Ajanta Pharma, Gland Pharma, and Hitachi Energy India are among the companies scheduled to announce their Q2FY26 results today.

Commodity corner

Oil prices edged higher on Monday morning. Brent crude was trading with a gain of 0.54 per cent at $65.54 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude inched up 0.56 per cent to $61.32 per barrel.