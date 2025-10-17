Whirlpool India shares soar 8% on strategic licensing agreements; details

Shares of household appliances maker Whirlpool of India were in high demand on the bourses on Friday, October 17, after the company announced the execution of several key documents. The company’s share price climbed 8.41 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,342 per share on the NSE.

Whirlpool of India continued to see strong investor interest. As of 10:46 AM on Friday, the stock was trading at ₹1,328.90, up 7.36 per cent from its previous close of ₹1,237.80 per share on the NSE. During the trading session, a total of nearly 2.21 million equity shares of Whirlpool of India, worth ₹265.50 crore, were exchanged on the BSE and NSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹16,842 crore on the NSE.

The upward movement in Whirlpool of India’s share price followed the company’s announcement that it had executed several key agreements after receiving approval from its audit committee and board of directors. These include a Brand License Agreement (BLA) with Whirlpool Properties, Inc.; a Technology License Agreement (TLA) with Whirlpool Corporation; a Services Agreement with Whirlpool Asia LLP; a Transitional Services Agreement (TSA) with Whirlpool Corporation; and a Deed of Assignment of Intellectual Property (IP Assignment Deed) with Whirlpool Corporation, along with accompanying confirmatory assignment deeds, according to an exchange filing submitted by the company. The company said that these agreements have been entered into with the intent to promote continued growth and innovation, along with the requisite support from Whirlpool Corporation. The rates negotiated in the agreements are at market value and are not dissimilar to existing rates.