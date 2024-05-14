Home / Markets / News / WhiteOak MF launches spl opportunities fund; Allied Blenders gets IPO nod

WhiteOak MF launches spl opportunities fund; Allied Blenders gets IPO nod

Allied Blenders and Distillers, the maker of Officer's Choice Whisky, has received Sebi's go-ahead to raise Rs 1,500 crore through an IPO, an update with the markets regulator showed on Tuesday

1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 10:44 PM IST
WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund on Tuesday announced the launch of Special Opportunities Fund,  an equity scheme which will invest in opportunities presented by special situations such as corporate restructuring, government policy or regulatory changes, technology-led disruption and innovation, new trends and emerging sectors.

According to the fund house,  the scheme will also look for opportunities in sectors going through temporary challenges. “The risk-reward profile  makes this fund an attractive option for those who understand and are comfortable with the potential volatility,” it said. The scheme is benchmarked against S&P BSE 500 TRI Index. 

Allied Blenders and Distillers, the maker of Officer’s Choice Whisky, has received Sebi’s go-ahead to raise Rs 1,500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), an update with the markets regulator showed on Tuesday.

The initial share sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 1,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares to the tune of Rs 500 crore by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus. 

Topics :Mutual FundAllied Blenders & DistillersIPO activityIPO market

First Published: May 14 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

