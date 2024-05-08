Why are Indian stock markets falling, and is it a good time to buy?





It has mostly been a volatile May for the Indian stock market. The S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 have lost over 1.5 per cent each during this period. The cuts in the mid-and small-cap indices have been sharper with both the indices on the BSE slipping 1.7 per cent and 2.9 per cent, respectively during this period, shows data.

Analysts attribute this fall in the Indian stock markets to Lok Sabha election 2024 outcome-related anxiety among investors amid global developments. Corporate earnings back home for the March 2024 quarter (Q4-FY24), they said, have not surprised positively either.

Corporate results, according to Andrew Holland, chief executive officer of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies, have been fairly okay with banks surprising on the positive side. Consumer companies, too, did well.





"Baring these two, there has been nothing to write home about. Though there have been no downgrades, there have not been many upgrades either. On the political front, voter turnout has not been too good, which the markets are cognizant of and worried about. The confidence that the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be able to secure over 400 seats is a bit shaken," Holland said.



This Lok Sabha 2024 election-related nervousness has seen foreign institutional investors (FII) sell Rs 9,194 crore worth of stocks thus far in May, dwarfing buying of domestic institutional investors to the tune of Rs 5,129 crore during this period, shows data.

Valuation worry

Another worry are the expensive valuations of the Indian markets (Nifty50 12 month rolling forward PE at 21x), relative to history and bond yields, analysts said.





While the Nifty-50 valuations are a lot more palatable, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities believe the broader market valuations are even more expensive (Nifty Midcap 100 Index one-year forward PE at around 40x), with the expensiveness being inversely proportional to capitalisation, quality and risk.



“Some are unhinged from fundamentals and reality, and entirely based on optimistic assumptions, wrong valuation methodologies and unrealistic narratives. In our view, assessing businesses on a bottom-up basis, in light of their business models, gives a better picture on the relative exuberance currently exhibited by narrative-based stocks,” wrote Sanjeev Prasad, co-head, Kotak Institutional Equities, in a recent note co-authored with Anindya Bhowmik and Sunita Baldawa.



Investment strategy

For long-term investors, V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services believes the ongoing volatility and uncertainty presents buying opportunities. Once clarity emerges on the Lok Sabha election outcome, the markets, he said, will bounce back sharply led by high quality large-caps, which are weak now due to big selling by FIIs.







Given the developments, analysts at Axis Securities said style and sector rotation will play a critical role in the alpha generation. The broader market, they feel, may see some time correction in certain pockets in the near term and flows will likely shift to large-caps and maintain their December 2024 Nifty target at 23,000 – up a modest 3.3 per cent from the current levels.

Holland, too, suggests investors remain cautious at the current juncture and those who have the appetite for risk and volatility to buy stocks at the current levels from a long-term horizon.