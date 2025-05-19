Why are NBCC shares buzzing in trade on Monday, May 19? Find out here

NBCC share price: NBCC share price was buzzing in trade on Monday, May 19, 2025, with the scrip popping up to 4.51 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹116.13 per share.

At 11:20 AM, NBCC share price continued to trade near day’s high level, up 4.19 per cent at ₹115.76 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a positive bias at 82,368.72 level.

Why did NBCC share prices rally today?

NBCC share price rallied after the company sold 446 residential units at Aspire Silicon City, PH-IV at Secto-76, Noida, UP via an e-auction at a total sale value of approximately ₹1,467.93 crore.

In an exchange filing, NBCC said, “This is hereby informed that NBCC (India) Limited has successfully sold 446 residential units at Aspire Silicon City, PH-IV at Sector-76, Noida, UP through an e-auction at a total sale value of approximately ₹1,467.93 crore.”

NBCC also revealed that it will receive a marketing fee at 1 per cent of sale value.

In a separate development dated May 17, NBCC has submitted the Resolution Plan with respect to Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of Celebration City Projects Private Limited, Ghaziabad (RED Mall).

Also Read

NBCC results

NBCC reported a 25.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its consolidated net profit, at ₹142.43 crore for the third quarter of FY25 (Q3FY25), compared to ₹113.57 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 16.65 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,826.95 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2024. Profit before tax climbed 28.8 per cent to ₹196.23 crore in Q3FY25, up from ₹152.35 crore in Q3FY24.

Meanwhile, the total expenses for the quarter grew 16.41 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,686.06 crore, compared to ₹2,307.51 crore in the previous year. Of this, work and consultancy expenses increased 12.39 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,441.45 crore, while employee benefit expenses rose 6.26 per cent to ₹87.75 crore.

About NBCC

NBCC (India) is a construction company. It provides project management consultancy, real estate, engineering procurement, construction, civil engineering, and redevelopment. NBCC also provides water treatment plants, water supply networks including raw water mains, and solid waste management

The 52-week high of the stock is ₹139.90 per share while its 52-week low is ₹70.82 per share.

The market capitalisation of NBCC is ₹31,158 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.