Zen Technologies hit 5% upper circuit on strong Q4 results; PAT up 189%
Zen Tech share price hit 5 per cent upper band as company's Q4 consolidated net profit stood at ₹101 crore as compared to ₹34.94 crore a year ago, up 189 per centSI Reporter Mumbai
Zen Technologies shares were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit on Monday, May 19, 2025, at ₹1,884.45 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company posted its Q4 results.
At 9:28 AM, Zen Tech share price
was up 5 per cent at ₹1,884.45 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex
was up 0.02 per cent at 82,348.61. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹17,014.77 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,627.95 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹893.8 per share. Follow Stock Market Today LIVE
Zen Technologies Q4 results
The company reported its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, results
on Saturday. In Q4, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹101 crore as compared to ₹34.94 crore a year ago, up 189 per cent. Its revenue from operation zoomed 129.8 per cent to ₹324.97 crore as against ₹141.39 crore a year ago.
Zen Tech dividend
The company's board recommended the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, at 200 per cent i.e. ₹2 per equity share of ₹1 each.
Zen Tech management commentary
“Zen Technologies has surpassed its guidance for FY25, achieving a top line of over ₹900 crore, along with Ebitda and profit after tax (PAT) margins exceeding the guided 35 per cent and 25 per cent respectively, the highest-ever quarterly and annual performance in the company’s history," said Ashok Atluri, chairman and managing director, Zen Technologies.
About Zen Technologies
Zen Technologies provides DefenceTraining and Anti-Drone solutions and builds training systems for imparting defense training and measuring combat readiness of security forces. With a dedicated research and development (R&D) (recognised by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India) and production facility in Hyderabad, the company has applied for over 172+ patents and shipped more than 1,000 training systems around the world.