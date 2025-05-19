Zen Technologies hit 5% upper circuit on strong Q4 results; PAT up 189%

Zen Technologies shares were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit on Monday, May 19, 2025, at ₹1,884.45 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company posted its Q4 results.

Zen Technologies Q4 results

The company reported its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, results on Saturday. In Q4, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹101 crore as compared to ₹34.94 crore a year ago, up 189 per cent. Its revenue from operation zoomed 129.8 per cent to ₹324.97 crore as against ₹141.39 crore a year ago.

ALSO READ | Delhivery jumps 7% post Q4; achieves first full year of PAT profitability Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation stood at ₹162.74 crore as compared to ₹53.08 crore a year ago and Ebitda margins stood at 50.08 per cent as against 37.54 per cent.

Zen Tech dividend

The company's board recommended the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, at 200 per cent i.e. ₹2 per equity share of ₹1 each.

Zen Tech management commentary

“Zen Technologies has surpassed its guidance for FY25, achieving a top line of over ₹900 crore, along with Ebitda and profit after tax (PAT) margins exceeding the guided 35 per cent and 25 per cent respectively, the highest-ever quarterly and annual performance in the company’s history," said Ashok Atluri, chairman and managing director, Zen Technologies.

Also Read

ALSO READ | Markets have more steam left; Sensex eyes this target in next few days During the quarter, the company secured a significant order from the Ministry of Defence for Integrated Air Defence Combat Simulators (IADCS) for the L70 gun, which it expects to execute within this financial year.

About Zen Technologies

Zen Technologies provides DefenceTraining and Anti-Drone solutions and builds training systems for imparting defense training and measuring combat readiness of security forces. With a dedicated research and development (R&D) (recognised by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India) and production facility in Hyderabad, the company has applied for over 172+ patents and shipped more than 1,000 training systems around the world.