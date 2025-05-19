Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals flat open for Sensex, Nifty; Asia dips on Moody's US downgrade
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals flat open for Sensex, Nifty; Asia dips on Moody's US downgrade

Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE on Monday, May 19, 2025: At 6:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 7 points lower at 25,071, suggesting a flat to negative start for the markets.

SI Reporter New Delhi
stock market trading
Representative Picture

3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 7:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stock Market LIVE on Monday, May 19, 2025: Strong foreign institutional investors (FIIs) inflow, Moody’s downgrade of the US credit rating, and mixed global cues are likely to drive the mood of Indian benchmark indices, Nifty50 and Sensex—on Monday, the first trading session of the week.
 
That said, at 6:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 7 points lower at 25,071, suggesting a flat to negative start for the markets.
 
Asia-Pacific markets opened lower on Monday as investors awaited a series of key economic reports from across the region and reacted to Moody’s downgrade of the US credit rating.
 
Last checked, Nikkei was down 0.45 per cent, while the broader Topix index was flat with a negative bias. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.47 per cent, and ASX 200 edged down 0.37 per cent.
 
Markets are bracing for a wave of economic data out of China this week, including April’s housing price index and industrial production figures. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia is set to begin its two-day policy meeting.  ALSO READ | Moody's downgrade of US rating may not dent stock markets much: Analysts
 
The cautious sentiment follows Moody’s Ratings downgrade of the US sovereign credit rating on Friday, cutting it by one notch from Aaa to Aa1. The agency cited rising difficulties in managing the federal deficit and the growing burden of debt refinancing amid elevated interest rates.
 
On Wall Street, markets ended Friday mixed, although the S&P 500 notched a fifth straight gain and a strong weekly performance. The broad-market index rose 0.70 per cent to close at 5,958.38, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.52 per cent to 19,211.10. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 331.99 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 42,654.74 — pushing the blue-chip index into positive territory for the year. Investors shrugged off weaker-than-expected consumer sentiment data and ongoing inflation concerns.
 
Meanwhile, on the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth 8,831.05 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 5,187.09 crore, on May 16. 
In the IPO corner, Virtual Galaxy Infotech (SME) will list on the bourses. 
 
The Street will react to earnings from BEL, BHEL, Arvind Fashions, and Delhivery. It also awaits results from companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Bharat Electronics, DLF, PI Industries, Petronet LNG, NLC India, Gujarat Gas, IRB Infrastructure Developers, New India Assurance Company, Redington, Pfizer, Eris Lifesciences, Karur Vysya Bank, Jupiter Wagons, DOMS Industries, ACME Solar Holdings, Zydus Wellness, Marksans Pharma, HEG, GMR Power and Urban Infra, CMS Info Systems, Dodla Dairy, Kaveri Seed Company, Hindustan Foods, JK Paper, Quess Corp, Innova Captab, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Restaurant Brands Asia, Borosil, Northern Arc Capital, KDDL, Navneet Education, and Globus Spirits, among others. 
In the commodity market, gold prices dropped over 2 per cent on Friday, heading for their worst week since November, as the improved US-China trade sentiment reduced demand for safe-haven assets. Spot gold fell 1.6 per cent to $3,188.25 an ounce, down 4.1 per cent for the week. US gold futures settled 1.2 per cent lower at $3,187.20. Meanwhile, oil prices rose for a second straight week. Brent crude climbed 1.36 per cent to $65.41 a barrel, while US WTI gained 1.41 per cent to $62.49.
 

7:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: America loses last AAA credit rating: What happened and what it means

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Moody’s Ratings downgraded the credit rating of the United States (US) on Friday, removing the country’s last remaining perfect AAA status. The move serves as a warning to investors and may lead to higher borrowing costs for Americans already facing elevated inflation and ongoing tariffs, according to CNN.
 
Moody’s had maintained a top-tier credit rating for the US since 1917. With the downgrade to AA1, its assessment now matches those of Fitch Ratings and S&P, which previously lowered their US debt ratings in 2023 and 2011, respectively. READ MORE
 

7:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-pacific markets trade lower

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-pacific markets trade lower

-- Japan's Nikkei down 0.37 per cent 

-- South Korea's Kospi slips about a per cent

-- Australia's ASX 200 drops 0.3 per cent

7:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end higher on Friday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets closed higher on Friday

-- Dow Jones settled 0.78 per cent higher 

-- Nasdaq ended 0.52 per cent higher 

--S&P 500 closed 0.70 per cent higher
 

7:12 AM

Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :NasdaqMARKET LIVEstock market tradingMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesQ4 Resultsshare marketShare priceGift NiftyS&P 500Moody's ratingsUS debtnikkeiAsian marketsUS markets

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News