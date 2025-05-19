Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals flat open for Sensex, Nifty; Asia dips on Moody's US downgrade

Stock Market LIVE on Monday, May 19, 2025: Strong foreign institutional investors (FIIs) inflow, Moody’s downgrade of the US credit rating, and mixed global cues are likely to drive the mood of Indian benchmark indices, Nifty50 and Sensex—on Monday, the first trading session of the week.
That said, at 6:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 7 points lower at 25,071, suggesting a flat to negative start for the markets.
Last checked, Nikkei was down 0.45 per cent, while the broader Topix index was flat with a negative bias. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.47 per cent, and ASX 200 edged down 0.37 per cent.
The cautious sentiment follows Moody’s Ratings downgrade
of the US sovereign credit rating on Friday, cutting it by one notch from Aaa to Aa1. The agency cited rising difficulties in managing the federal deficit and the growing burden of debt refinancing amid elevated interest rates.
On Wall Street, markets ended Friday mixed, although the S&P 500 notched a fifth straight gain and a strong weekly performance. The broad-market index rose 0.70 per cent to close at 5,958.38, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.52 per cent to 19,211.10. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 331.99 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 42,654.74 — pushing the blue-chip index into positive territory for the year. Investors shrugged off weaker-than-expected consumer sentiment data and ongoing inflation concerns.
Meanwhile, on the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth 8,831.05 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 5,187.09 crore, on May 16.
In the IPO corner
, Virtual Galaxy Infotech (SME) will list on the bourses.
The Street will react to earnings from BEL, BHEL, Arvind Fashions, and Delhivery. It also awaits results from companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Bharat Electronics, DLF, PI Industries, Petronet LNG, NLC India, Gujarat Gas, IRB Infrastructure Developers, New India Assurance Company, Redington, Pfizer, Eris Lifesciences, Karur Vysya Bank, Jupiter Wagons, DOMS Industries, ACME Solar Holdings, Zydus Wellness, Marksans Pharma, HEG, GMR Power and Urban Infra, CMS Info Systems, Dodla Dairy, Kaveri Seed Company, Hindustan Foods, JK Paper, Quess Corp, Innova Captab, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Restaurant Brands Asia, Borosil, Northern Arc Capital, KDDL, Navneet Education, and Globus Spirits, among others.
In the commodity market
, gold prices dropped over 2 per cent on Friday, heading for their worst week since November, as the improved US-China trade sentiment reduced demand for safe-haven assets. Spot gold fell 1.6 per cent to $3,188.25 an ounce, down 4.1 per cent for the week. US gold futures settled 1.2 per cent lower at $3,187.20. Meanwhile, oil prices rose for a second straight week. Brent crude climbed 1.36 per cent to $65.41 a barrel, while US WTI gained 1.41 per cent to $62.49.