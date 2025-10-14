Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric likely to foray into India's $30 billion energy storage market

Ola Electric likely to foray into India's $30 billion energy storage market

Ola Electric Chairman and Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal has hinted at a major announcement on October 17, suggesting the company's entry into the segment

Ola Electric, OLA

If Ola is indeed entering the BESS market, the company would benefit from existing infrastructure that reduces traditional entry barriers. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ola Electric is likely to enter the energy storage market, which is expected to reach over USD 30 billion by 2030, sources said.

Ola Electric Chairman and Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal has hinted at a major announcement on October 17, suggesting the company's entry into the segment.

In a tweet, Aggarwal stated that power in India is transitioning "from utility to deep tech - intelligent, portable, and personal", signalling a potential shift beyond the company's core electric vehicle business.

Industry sources speculate the announcement could involve Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) for homes and businesses, leveraging Ola's existing 4680 Bharat Cell technology from its Tamil Nadu Gigafactory.

 

The timing aligns with growing demand for distributed energy solutions.

Also Read

Ola Electric Motor with Ferrite Magnets

Can Ola's rare-earth-free motor power India's self-reliant EV revolution?

Ola Electric Motor with Ferrite Magnets

Ola Electric's ferrite motor gets nod, cuts rare-earth dependence

OLA

Ola becomes 1st Indian automaker to get govt nod for in-house ferrite motor

Roadster X series, Ola Electric

Ola Electric freezes at 5% upper circuit after 24% fall from September high

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric launches festive Muhurat Mahotsav with scooters from ₹49,999

If Ola is indeed entering the BESS market, the company would benefit from existing infrastructure that reduces traditional entry barriers.

Its 5 GWh Gigafactory capacity could be repurposed for storage applications without significant capital expenditure, while the nationwide network of Ola Electric stores could serve as ready distribution points for residential and commercial clients.

This asset-light expansion model would allow faster market entry compared to building dedicated BESS infrastructure.

The Indian energy storage sector, while nascent, presents significant opportunities for early movers.

Ola's potential entry would come with distinct advantages: domestic manufacturing capability at a time when the government is prioritising local production.

More details are expected when Aggarwal unveils the company's plans on October 17, which could mark Ola's formal entry into India's energy storage landscape.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

William Cho, chief executive officer at LG Electronics

India at the centre of LG Electronics' Global South Strategy: William Chopremium

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

NTT Data partners with NPCI to enable UPI payments for Indians in Japan

Q2

Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts posts ₹74.7 crore Q2 net profit

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

LT Foods to acquire Hungary's Global Green Europe for €25 million deal

BMW

BMW India expects EVs to make up 30% of overall sales before 2030

Topics : Ola Electric Mobility energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDelhi PollutionGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon