Paytm Q3 net profit at ₹225 cr, revenue from ops grows to ₹2,194 cr

One97 Communications (OCL), the operator of the Paytm brand, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 225 crore in the third quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26), compared with a loss of Rs 208 crore in Q3FY25.

The Noida-based company recorded a net profit of Rs 21 crore in Q2FY26.

The company appointed founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma as the managing director and chief executive officer of its subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), for the next five years.

The growth in net profit comes at a time when the fintech major recorded a 20 per cent increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,194 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 1,828 crore in Q3FY25.