Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Paytm Q3 net profit at ₹225 cr, revenue from ops grows to ₹2,194 cr

Paytm Q3 net profit at ₹225 cr, revenue from ops grows to ₹2,194 cr

The Noida-based company recorded a net profit of Rs 21 crore in Q2FY26

Paytm

Paytm swings to a Rs 225 crore profit in Q3FY26 on higher revenue and controlled costs, while appointing Vijay Shekhar Sharma as CEO of its payments subsidiary. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One97 Communications (OCL), the operator of the Paytm brand, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 225 crore in the third quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26), compared with a loss of Rs 208 crore in Q3FY25.
 
The Noida-based company recorded a net profit of Rs 21 crore in Q2FY26.
 
The company appointed founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma as the managing director and chief executive officer of its subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), for the next five years.
 
The growth in net profit comes at a time when the fintech major recorded a 20 per cent increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,194 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 1,828 crore in Q3FY25.
 
 
Sequentially, revenue grew 6.5 per cent from Rs 2,061 crore in Q2FY26.

Also Read

swiggy, delivery

Swiggy revenue rises to ₹6,148 cr in Dec quarter as losses widen 33%

ITC limited

ITC Q3FY26 results: Profit flat at ₹4,931 crore, dividend declared

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

Maruti Suzuki Q3 hit by costs as volume push keeps margin pressure alive

Tata motors

One-time costs drag Tata Motors Q3 PAT, wholesales up 20% to 116,800 units

Voltas, Voltas logo

Voltas Q3 net profit falls 35.4% to ₹84.46 crore, revenue dips 1.1%

 
To be sure, the company earned Rs 212 crore in other income in Q3FY26, compared with Rs 189 crore in Q3FY25 and Rs 222 crore in Q2FY26.
 
Other income is generated through dividends or interest, among other factors that are non-core to the business.
 
Paytm’s expenses contracted to Rs 2,175 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 2,220 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, expenses recorded a marginal rise from Rs 2,062 crore in Q2FY26.
 

More From This Section

swiggy, delivery

Swiggy Q3FY26 results: Net loss widens to ₹1,065 crore, revenue up 54%

Tata motors

Tata Motors Q3FY26 results: Net profit falls 48% to ₹705 cr, revenue up 16%

Blue Star

Blue Star Q3FY26: Net profit drops 39% to ₹80.55 cr, revenue rises 4%

Vedanta

Vedanta Q3FY26 results: Profit jumps 60% to ₹7,807 cr, revenue up 37%

REC Limited (Photo: PIB)

REC Q3FY26 net profit slips 0.6% to ₹4,052.44 crore, dividend declared

Topics : Paytm Money Paytm Q3 results One97 Communications

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateStocks To Buy TodayUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedEconomic Survey 2026Swiggy Q3 FY26 ResultsTata Motors CV Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance