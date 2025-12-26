Why did RMC Switchgears' share price zoom 7% in trade today? Find out here

RMC Switchgears share price today: RMC Switchgears share price zoomed up to 7.14 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹455 per share on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, December 26, 2025.

At 2:05 PM, RMC Switchgears share price continued to trade higher, up 4.32 per cent at ₹443 apiece. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.41 per cent lower at 85,059.55 levels.

Why did RMC Switchgears share rise today?

RMC Switchgears’ shares moved higher after the company informed stock exchanges that it has applied to migrate its equity shares from the SME Platform of BSE Limited to the BSE Main Board.

RMC Switchgears, via an exchange filing, said, "We wish to inform you that the Company has made an application to BSE Limited for migration of its equity shares from the SME Platform of BSE Limited to the Main Board of BSE Limited on 26.12.2025." The company added that the application has been filed along with all the requisite documents and information in compliance with the applicable regulatory requirements. Earlier this month, RMC Switchgears said it has successfully commissioned 8.8 MWac of the 46 MWac solar EPC project awarded by Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO) at Shevgaon in Ahmednagar district.

The commissioned capacity represents work worth ₹38.49 crore out of the total project value of ₹153.98 crore and is being executed under a complete turnkey EPC contract.

The company said the milestone underscores steady progress in the project's execution and its focus on timely delivery of quality infrastructure. RMC Switchgears added that the remaining work is progressing as scheduled and it expects to complete the entire 46 MWac capacity within the current financial year. RMC Switchgears Limited is among the leading electrical infrastructure solutions providers, best known for manufacturing electrical enclosures that curb power theft and enhance safety. The company has a strong presence in the smart meter enclosure segment and supports utilities across India under initiatives such as the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).