Why did RMC Switchgears' share price zoom 7% in trade today? Find out here

Earlier this month, RMC Switchgears said it has successfully commissioned 8.8 MWac of the 46 MWac solar EPC project awarded by Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO) at Shevgaon in Ahmednagar district.
The commissioned capacity represents work worth ₹38.49 crore out of the total project value of ₹153.98 crore and is being executed under a complete turnkey EPC contract.
The company said the milestone underscores steady progress in the project's execution and its focus on timely delivery of quality infrastructure. RMC Switchgears added that the remaining work is progressing as scheduled and it expects to complete the entire 46 MWac capacity within the current financial year.
RMC Switchgears Limited is among the leading electrical infrastructure solutions providers, best known for manufacturing electrical enclosures that curb power theft and enhance safety. The company has a strong presence in the smart meter enclosure segment and supports utilities across India under initiatives such as the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).
Its capabilities span manufacturing, installation, and operations & maintenance, positioning it as a trusted partner for utilities, AMISPs, and state entities. RMC is also expanding into solar EPC, renewable energy, and water management infrastructure, while aiming to tap India’s planned ₹9 trillion transmission sector investments through its EPC model.