Motilal Oswal's top picks: TCS, SBI, Biocon, Dalmia Bharat & others

SBIN – Target: ₹1,100

SBIN continues to demonstrate resilience and market leadership, leveraging its broad customer base and structural advantages. In Q2FY26, the bank reported profit after tax (PAT) of ₹20,160 crore (10 per cent Y-o-Y), supported by strong net interest income (NII) growth (4.7 per cent Q-o-Q) and exceptional gains from the Yes Bank stake sale, while core PAT stood at ₹16,700 crore, largely in line with expectations. Net interest margins (NIMs) expanded 7 basis points (bps) Q-o-Q to 2.97 per cent, and asset quality improved (GNPA/NNPA at 1.73 per cent/0.42 per cent).

Credit growth was healthy at 13 per cent Y-o-Y, with momentum across retail, SME, and corporate segments. Management guides for loan growth of 12–14 per cent in FY26 and NIMs above 3 per cent. Structural initiatives like Project Saral and a robust corporate pipeline (₹7 trillion) support long-term efficiency and growth. Maintain ‘Buy’ and expect FY27E return on asset/return on equity (RoA/RoE) at 1.1 per cent/15.5 per cent reflecting confidence in SBIN’s resilient core operations, improving asset quality, and strong long-term growth prospects.