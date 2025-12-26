Friday, December 26, 2025 | 02:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AVG Logistics rallies 8% on inking MoU with Baidyanath LNG; details here

AVG Logistics rallies 8% on inking MoU with Baidyanath LNG; details here

The collaboration aims to accelerate adoption of LNG-powered transportation solutions across major industrial sectors, including steel & metals, FMCG, cement, & other high-volume logistics segments.

AVG Logistics share price today

Founded in 2010, AVG Logistics Limited is a leading multimodal logistics solutions provider in India, offering road and rail transportation, warehousing, distribution, and supply chain management.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

AVG Logistics share price today: AVG Logistics shares were in demand on the last trading day of the week, Friday, December 26, 2025, with the scrip soaring as much as 7.91 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹188.15 per share.
 
At 1:00 PM, AVG Logistics share price was trading 2.12 per cent higher at ₹178.05. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.45 per cent lower at 85,023.07 levels. 

What triggered the northward rally in AVG Logistics stocks today?

 
AVG Logistics Limited shares jumped today after the company announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Baidyanath LNG Private Limited, a key player in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) infrastructure and fuelling solutions in India.
 
The collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of LNG-powered transportation solutions across major industrial sectors, including steel and metals, FMCG, cement, and other high-volume logistics segments, the company said. 
 
Sanjay Gupta managing director & CEO, AVG Logistics said, “This collaboration reflects AVG’s strategic focus on sustainable and profitable growth. The integration of LNGpowered fleets is expected to enhance our operating efficiency, optimise fuel costs, and support margin expansion over the medium to long term. By offering cleaner and cost-effective transportation solutions to customers across sectors such as steel, FMCG, and cement, we believe this initiative will strengthen our competitive positioning, drive higher fleet utilisation, and contribute positively to both our topline growth and bottomline performance, this initiative is our another achievement towards sustainability and greener world.”   ALSO READ | Eternal, Swiggy share prices fall as gig workers' protest roils sentiment 

Under the MoU, Baidyanath LNG will provide AVG Logistics with dedicated LNG fleets, access to its LNG fueling stations, and technical expertise. In return, AVG will promote LNG as a cleaner fuel alternative through its extensive logistics network and customer base, offering customised LNG-powered solutions.
 
“We are delighted to enter into this agreement with AVG for development of the LNG corridor in India along with the required eco system. This agreement provides us with an added impetus in our mission to create a wide network of these LNG stations across India. We look forward to enabling India’s mission of sustainable heavy trucking by ensuring uninterrupted LNG supply on key trucking routes. Both parties have their own set of skills and capabilities which can be harnessed to offer seamless solutions to the customers. Given the higher order of magnitude of a range of toxic emissions from heavy trucking, it will be crucial for this association to focus on reducing emissions from this aspect of their business operations,” said Vaddadi Subbarao, director of Baidyanath LNG.
 
The partnership also reflects a growing industry shift towards sustainable transportation solutions, combining AVG’s logistics capabilities with Baidyanath LNG’s infrastructure and technical know-how.  ALSO READ | NBCC shares rise 5% in trade; what is driving investors' interest? 
Founded in 2010, AVG Logistics Limited is a leading multimodal logistics solutions provider in India, offering road and rail transportation, warehousing, distribution, and supply chain management. The company also provides Third-Party Logistics (3PL) services and specialises in cold chain logistics.
 
With over 50 fully automated branches across India, a fleet of more than 3,000 vehicles, and 705,000 sq. ft. of warehousing space, AVG serves prominent clients including Nestle, HUL, ITC, TATA Steel, Apollo Tyres, Dalmia Cement, Coca-Cola, and many more.
 
In FY25, AVG Logistics reported a revenue of ₹551.52 crore, Ebitda of ₹95.57 crore, and PBT of ₹26.33 crore. The company employs a workforce of over 500 skilled professionals delivering 24x7 integrated logistics solutions nationwide.

