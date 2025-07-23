Home / Markets / News / Here's why Surya Roshni share price rose over 4% in trade on July 23

Here's why Surya Roshni share price rose over 4% in trade on July 23



Surya Roshni share price
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 2:48 PM IST
Surya Roshni share price: Shares of steel pipe manufacturer and LED lighting products maker Surya Roshni were buzzing in trade on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. The company's shares surged 4.10 per cent to hit an intra-day high of ₹340.95 per share during the session.
 
The company's shares continued to trade in positive territory. At around 2:40 PM on Wednesday, Surya Roshni shares were quoted trading at ₹336.90 per share, up 2.87 per cent from its previous close of ₹327.50 per share on the NSE. A combined total of nearly 0.5 million equity shares worth ₹15.17 crore have changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far today.
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹7,338.68 crore on the NSE as of July 23, 2025.

Why Surya Roshni shares were buzzing in trade on Wednesday?

The northward movement in Surya Roshni’s stock price came following the news that the company has obtained an order worth ₹174.78 crore (including GST) from Construction & Infrastructure Co. for the supply of MS Spiral Coated Pipes. The order is to be executed within the next 24 weeks.

About Surya Roshni

Originally founded as Prakash Tubes Limited in 1973, the company was later renamed Surya Roshni Limited. It began with steel pipes and later expanded into lighting and other product categories. Surya Roshni manufactures steel pipes, including GI pipes and ERW pipes, and operates a 3LPE coating facility catering to the Oil & Gas and CGD sectors.
 
The company also produces lighting solutions, including conventional and LED lighting products. In addition, Surya Roshni manufactures fans and home appliances such as mixer grinders and induction cooktops. It has manufacturing facilities in Kashipur (Uttarakhand) and Malanpur (Madhya Pradesh). Surya Roshni exports its products to over 50 countries. Its product portfolio includes steel pipes, lighting solutions, fans, and home appliances.
 

Surya Roshni share price history

Shares of Surya Roshni have advanced 3 per cent in the last one month, and 22 percent in the last six months. For the year-to-date, the company's shares have yielded a return of 18 per cent. In contrast, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 has advanced 6 percent YTD.
 
Surya Roshni shares scaled their 52-week high of ₹371.98 on the NSE on October 24, 2024, while they were seen at their 52-week low of ₹212.55 on February 28, 2025.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

