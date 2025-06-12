Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EUROGRIP officially integrates into Honda Taiwan's after sales service network

EUROGRIP officially integrates into Honda Taiwan's after sales service network

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

EUROGRIP, a global two-wheeler tyre brand from TVS Srichakra, today announced its official integration into the after-sales service network of Honda Taiwan Co., Ltd. This collaboration has further strengthened EUROGRIP's presence in Asia's fast-evolving mobility market.

As part of the partnership, EUROGRIP's premium motorcycle tyre range PROTORQ EXTREME and ROADHOUND will now be available across all authorized Honda Motorcycle service centres in Taiwan. This strategic collaboration strengthens EUROGRIP's presence in one of Asia's most vibrant two-wheeler markets, giving riders access to high-performance tyres backed by global R&D, advanced technology and track-tested performance.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

