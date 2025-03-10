Why this metal stock was climbing on March 10? Check details here

JSW Steel share price: Shares of JSW Steel were seeing buying action from investors on Monday, amid firm trading in the benchmark indices.

JSW Steel shares were in focus after the company late on Friday, March 7, reported that its consolidated crude steel production for the month of February 2025 increased by 12 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

In early trades on Monday, In early trades on Monday, JSW Steel share price climbed 2.06 per cent to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,032, from its previous session close of Rs 1,011.15. However, at around 11:15 AM, JSW Steel shares had pared some of their gains from the day's high, and were trading higher by 1.43 per cent, at Rs 1,025.65, on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading higher by 0.36 per cent, at 74,600.

The company's stock had hit its 52-week high of Rs 1,063.35 on 4 October 2024, while its 52-week low stood at Rs 762, touched on 14 March 2024. Moreover, JSW Steel's stock has climbed 3.6 per cent since the beginning of this month, and gained 11.7 per cent since the beginning of calendar year 2025.

Meanwhile, in terms of its output, the company produced 2.407 million tonnes (MT) of crude steel during the month of February 2025, compared to the 2.150 MT of steel it had produced in the same period in the previous year.

JSW Steel, in its exchange filing on March 7, said that crude steel production from its India operations increased 13 per cent year-on-year, to 2.332 MT, while its production of crude steel stood at 2.059 MT in the year ago period.

Separately, the company's Ohio, US-based arm, JSW Steel USA - Ohio, produced 0.075 MT of crude steel in February, lower by 17.6 per cent annually compared to 0.091 MT produced in the year-ago period.

The integrated steel company's consolidated crude steel capacity stands at 35.7 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) including 1.5 MTPA in the US, according to its latest exchange filing.

The company further said that its domestic crude steel capacity was at 32.5 MTPA, and it will reach at 34.2 MTPA post full commissioning of the expansion project by its wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Ltd. (JVML) at Vijayanagar, Karnataka.

It added that its next phase of growth will take its consolidated capacity to 43.5 MTPA over the next three years. The company's plant in Vijayanagar, Karnataka is the largest single-location steel-producing facility in India with a capacity of 17.5 MTPA (including under commissioning)," it said.

The company's consolidated crude steel production for the October to December quarter stood at 7.03 MT, higher by 2 per cent Y-o-Y and 4 per cent Q-o-Q.

JSW Steel Q3 numbers

JSW Steel had reported a 70.65 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 719 crore in Q3 FY25 (October to December 2024), compared with Rs 2,450 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations for the company declined 1.32 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 40,793 crore during the quarter.

JSW Steel's profit before exceptional items and tax (PBIT) fell 61.22 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,281 crore in Q3 FY25.

During the quarter, its operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 5,579 crore, with Ebitda margin of 13.5 per cent.The Ebitda increased 3 per cent sequentially as a fall in steel realisations was offset by higher volumes and lower costs primarily coking coal.