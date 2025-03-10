Stocks To Watch Today, March 10: Rice, R Infra, Voda Idea, IndusInd, Gensol

Stocks to Watch Today, March 10, 2025: Stock markets today are looking to open on a flat note, following a mixed trade in Asia. At 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty was down 46 points at 22,604.

Japan's Nikkei, and Australia's ASX200 are up 0.3 per cent each, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and China's Shanghai Composite are down up to 0.09 per cent as investors gauge US President Donald Trump's actions on tariff policies

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today LIVE Updates That apart, China has also announced retaliatory tariffs on some Canadian agricultural goods after Ottawa levied import duties on Chinese-made electric vehicles and steel and aluminum products last year.

Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch on Monday:

Rice stocks

Shares of L&T Foods, Kohinoor Foods, KRBL, Chaman Lal Setia, and GRM Overseas will be in focus on Monday, March 10, as the Central government, after more than two years, has lifted the ban on export of broken rice to promote its shipments. The status of broken rice's export has been amended from 'prohibited' to 'free' with immediate effect.

Reliance Infrastructure share price

In a stock exchange filing, Reliance Infrastructure informed the markets that the Board of Directors has approved the Scheme of Arrangement between the company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliance Velocity Limited and their respective shareholders, providing for amalgamation of RVL with the company.

Tata Power share price

Tata Power Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Tata Power, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to jointly explore Renewable Energy (RE) development opportunities of up to 7,000 MW (7 GW), including Solar, Wind, and Hybrid projects with or without storage solutions in the state. The estimated investment in these projects is expected to be around Rs 49,000 crore.

Also Read

IndusInd Bank share price

According to a Bloomberg report, Nippon Life Insurance's Indian arm -- Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Ltd -- is looking to buy a 9.9-per cent stake in the private lender.

Vodafone Idea share price

The Income-tax Department has issued a penalty order, worth Rs 10.79 crore, alleging that Vodafone Idea has not furnished requisite information and not maintained adequate documentation for inter-company transactions as per the transfer pricing provisions for Assessment year 2020-21. On its part, Vodafone Idea will appeal against the order.

Lupin share price

ALSO READ: Bajaj twins, Maruti, 13 others outrun Sensex, Nifty in 2025; do you own? After receiving the final approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application from the USFDA, Lupin has launched Rivaroxaban Tablets USP, 2.5 mg, which will be used to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events in patients with coronary artery disease (CAD). Rivaroxaban Tablets USP, 2.5 mg, had estimated annual sales of $446 million in the US.

Biocon share price

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, has reported successful results of a pivotal Phase 3 study in adult patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis (PsO).

Thangamayil Jewellery share price

The company has approved the allotment of 36,42,857 fully paid-up equity shares at an issue price of Rs 1,400 per Rights equity share.

HFCL share price

HTL Limited, a material subsidiary of HFCL, has received an order worth Rs 44.36 crore from the Indian Army for the supply of Tactical Optical Fiber Cable Assemblies. The order has to be executed by July 2025.

JSW Steel share price

JSW Steel's consolidated Crude Steel production stood at 24.07 lakh tonne for the month of February 2025, higher by 12 per cent year-on-year, from a consolidated production of 21.50 lakh tonne in February 2024. Crude Steel production under 'India Operations' increased 13 per cent Y-o-Y to 23.32 lakh tonne, with the capacity utilisation for the previous month at 93.5 per cent.

Gensol Engineering share price

The promoters of the smallcap company, which has been under fire for delayed bank loan payments, have sold around 2.37 per cent of total equity shares of the company, amounting to 9,00,000 shares, to unlock liquidity that will be reinvested into the business through equity infusion.

G R Infraprojects share price

The Board of Directors of the company has approved the divestment of 100 per cent equity stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary, GR Galgalia Bahadurganj Highway Private Limited. Separately, the Board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 12.50 per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Nazara Technologies share price

Nazara Technologies has informed the stock exchanges that it has divested its 94.85 per cent stake in OpenPlay Technologies Private Limited, which ran Rummy platform, Classic Rummy, to Moonshine Technology Private Limited, the parent company of PokerBaazi. The transaction is valued at Rs 104.33 crore, and will be executed through the issuance of Moonshine's Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) to Nazara and other sellers.

Shilpa Medicare share price

The United States Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA) has issued one observation under Form 483 to the company, after it completed the inspection of its Unit-1 of Raichur Plant. The inspection was done from March 3-7, 2025.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price

Similarly, the USFDA has issued a Form 483 with one procedural observation to Alembic Pharma's Bioequivalence Facility, located at Vadodara. The inspection was done between March 3 and 7, 2025.

Bhagyanagar India share price

The company has acquired a 51-per cent stake in Crescentia Technology Private Limited, to carry the business of trading, distributing, supplying, generating, transmitting, and manufacturing of solar energy related products.

Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

The company's wholly-owned overseas subsidiary, Health City Cayman Islands Ltd. (HCCI), has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with 2070 Health Inc., W Health Ventures GP LLC, and Everhope Oncology Private Limited, to establish and operate a network of healthcare centers in India, specifically for the treatment of cancer patients.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure share price

Bagging its first-ever order for 'Vande Bharat', Oriental Rail Infra told the exchanges that it has secured its maiden order for the segment worth Rs 42.89 crore from Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala , Indian Railways.

Medicamen Biotech share price

Medicamen Biotech Limited has entered into an agreement with a prominent South African business conglomerate for registering and marketing its products in the region.

AstraZeneca Pharma share price

AstraZeneca Pharma India has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Government of India, to import the Durvalumab solution for infusion 120 mg/2.4 ml and 500 mg/10 ml (Imfinzi). Thus, the company will be able to sell and distribute Durvalumab for the treatment of patients with limited-stage small cell lung cancer (LS-SCLC).