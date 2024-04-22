Will file police complaint to stop spread of deepfake videos of CEO: BSE

BSE Ltd, India's oldest stock exchange, said it was filing a police complaint against unknown persons behind a "deepfake" video that purportedly shows its chief executive doling out stock tips.

"We have gone to the regulator (SEBI) and are filing a police complaint against such manipulated videos," BSE CEO Sundaramanan Ramamurthy told Reuters on Monday.



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Last week, a video clip had surfaced on a social media platform that seemed to show CEO Ramamurthy giving out investment and stock advice. The BSE claimed the video was morphed.



The National Stock Exchange had issued a warning against such deepfake videos earlier this month.