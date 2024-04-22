Will file police complaint to stop spread of deepfake videos of CEO: BSE
Last week, a video clip had surfaced on a social media platform that seemed to show CEO Ramamurthy giving out investment and stock advice. The BSE claimed the video was morphedReuters MUMBAI
BSE Ltd, India's oldest stock exchange, said it was filing a police complaint against unknown persons behind a "deepfake" video that purportedly shows its chief executive doling out stock tips.
"We have gone to the regulator (SEBI) and are filing a police complaint against such manipulated videos," BSE CEO Sundaramanan Ramamurthy told Reuters on Monday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Last week, a video clip had surfaced on a social media platform that seemed to show CEO Ramamurthy giving out investment and stock advice. The BSE claimed the video was morphed.
The National Stock Exchange had issued a warning against such deepfake videos earlier this month.