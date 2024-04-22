Home / Markets / News / Investors' wealth climbs Rs 4.97 trillion in two days of stock market rally

Investors' wealth climbs Rs 4.97 trillion in two days of stock market rally

From the Sensex basket, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Wipro, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Asian Paints were the major gainers

A total of 2,599 stocks advanced while 1,310 declined and 148 remained unchanged. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 7:24 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A two-day rally in the stock market made investors richer by Rs 4.97 lakh crore during this period.

Rebound in global markets and absence of any fresh eruption of conflict between Israel and Iran soothed investors' sentiment.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Extending its previous day's rebound, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 560.29 points or 0.77 per cent to settle at 73,648.62. During the day, it advanced 679.47 points or 0.92 per cent to 73,767.80.

In two days, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,159.63 points or 1.59 per cent.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbed Rs 4,97,442.62 crore to Rs 3,97,86,490.93 crore (USD 4.79 trillion) in two days.

"The buoyancy in equity markets continued due to strong global cues as buying was seen across the board on the back of risk-on sentiment.

"Although geo-political tension in West Asia last week plundered global assets, absence of any fresh eruption of conflict between Israel and Iran also soothed the market sentiment, which triggered massive buying for the second straight session. The sharp fall in crude oil prices, currency and gold also resulted in a boost for equity assets," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

From the Sensex basket, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Wipro, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Asian Paints were the major gainers.

NTPC, HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory while Shanghai ended lower.

European markets were trading with gains.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 1.26 per cent and midcap index rallied 0.93 per cent.

Among the indices, consumer durables advanced 2.53 per cent, industrials (1.93 per cent), capital goods (1.65 per cent), telecommunication (1.17 per cent), financial services (1.04 per cent) and consumer discretionary (1.02 per cent).

Utilities emerged as the only laggard.

"The Indian market extended last Friday's relief rally as the Middle East tension saw some respite, though the situation remains fluid. The recovery was broad-based across sectors, with renewed interest in mid- and small caps," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

A total of 2,599 stocks advanced while 1,310 declined and 148 remained unchanged.

Also Read

Physical wellness, personal finance top priorities for Indians in 2024: survey

Louis Vuitton's Bernard Arnault overtakes Elon Musk as world's richest man

This person's net worth jumped most in 2023. And it's not Adani or Ambani

PM Modi lays foundation for semiconductor projects worth Rs 1.25 trillion

Railways give thumbs up to Rs 1 trn plan to do away with waiting lists

This Rekha Jhunjhunwala-owned stock zoomed over 100% since November

Shares of Vodafone Idea slide 6% on the last day of Rs 18,000 crore FPO

Vodafone Idea's Rs 18,000 cr FPO gets over the line; issue subscribed 1.5x

Sterling and Wilson Renewable soars 10% as it logs profit after 12 quarters

Voltas stock price today up 5% on UBS upgrade; Whirlpool on a roll too

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketMarkets

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story