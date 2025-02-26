Stock Market News: The benchmark indices, The benchmark indices, Nifty50 and Sensex , will remain closed today, February 26, 2025, on account of Maha Shivratri. The trading in derivatives, equities, Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLBs), currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives will also remain closed today. Although the commodity derivatives segment will remain closed during the morning session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, it will resume trading in the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM. What is Maha Shivratri? Maha Shivratri is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, celebrated annually between February and March. It falls on the fourteenth day of the first half of the lunar month of Phalguna, according to the Hindu calendar.

Previous session recap

Indian equity indices, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, closed on a mixed note. The Sensex broke its five-day losing streak, rising by 147.71 points, or 0.20 per cent, to settle at 74,602.12. In contrast, the NSE Nifty50 ended at 22,547.55, down by 5.80 points or 0.03 per cent.

Out of the 50 Nifty50 stocks, 31 closed lower, with Hindalco, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Trent, Hero MotoCorp, and Sun Pharma among the worst performers, dropping as much as 3.10 per cent.

On the positive side, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Nestlé India, and Titan were among the 19 stocks that gained, some rising by as much as 2.32 per cent.

Sector-wise, the Nifty Auto, FMCG, Select Financial Services, Media, and Consumer Durables indices ended in the green, with gains of up to 0.84 per cent. Conversely, the Nifty Metal, PSU Bank, IT, Realty, and Oil & Gas indices ended in the red, with losses up to 1.54 per cent.

Indian stock market timings

The Indian stock market operates from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, Monday through Friday. A pre-open session runs from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days. The market is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

2025 stock market holiday calendar

According to the 2025 holiday calendar issued by the NSE, the stock markets will remain closed for a total of 14 holidays throughout the year.

In addition to the closure for Maha Shivratri, the markets will also be closed in March for Holi on March 14 (Friday) and Id-Ul-Fitr on March 31 (Monday).

In April, the holidays will include Shri Mahavir Jayanti on April 10 (Thursday), Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 (Monday), and Good Friday on April 18 (Friday).

Maharashtra Day on May 1 (Thursday) will mark the end of the first half of the year’s market holidays.

August will have holidays on Independence Day (August 15, Friday) and Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27, Wednesday).

October will observe multiple holidays, including Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra on October 2 (Thursday), Diwali Laxmi Pujan on October 21 (Tuesday), and Diwali-Balipratipada on October 22 (Wednesday).

November will see the holiday for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev on November 5 (Wednesday), and the year will conclude with Christmas on December 25 (Thursday).