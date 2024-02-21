Will IT sector be the dark horse of 2024 on rate cuts? What analysts say

Investors have reinvigorated shares of IT companies in the past one year. From being the worst hit sectoral pocket in 2022 with a loss of 26 per cent, the Nifty IT index closed 2023 with gains of 24 per cent. So far in 2024, the index is up around 7 per cent against the nearly flat Nifty50 benchmark.

Though, the IT index has been on a continuous decline in the last three sessions after surprisingly hotter-than-expected inflation in the US last week pushed back bets of imminent rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).



Most global traders now expect the first Fed rate cut to be announced in June against early bets of March.

Analysts, however, believe at current valuations, there is still steam left in IT stocks before rate cuts play out this year. The pocket, thus, can emerge as the dark horse by 2024-end, they say.

“Rate cuts will be positive for IT companies as improved spending by corporates will lead to higher deal wins and especially lift the largest revenue-accruing BFSI vertical. Demand for newer tech like AI, cloud and automation along with transformation deals will also aid growth. Valuations are neither extremely attractive nor overstretched, they are at mid levels so one can still invest staggeredly at current levels,” said Nirvi Ashar, Research Analyst at Religare Broking.



In the December quarter, IT earnings beat low expectations of the Street with companies covered by Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) delivering a median quarterly revenue growth of 1 per cent in constant currency.

As weakness persisted in key verticals, companies slightly narrowed their revenue guidance but spoke of greenshoots in discretionary spending and some pockets like consulting in Wipro , which were the silver linings, as per analysts.

“Expectation of Fed rate cuts could boost client budgets ahead, even as this seems difficult at present. This has led us to build in annual revenue increases of 7 per cent and 10 per cent for IT large-caps, and 14 per cent and 16 per cent for mid-caps in FY25 and FY26,” wrote Devang Bhatt, Research Analyst at IDBI Capital, in a review report.



Those at MOFSL also expect the IT sector to drive incremental earnings for FY25, after banks and metals. “Technology sector will be among the key earnings drivers with 15 per cent on-year earnings growth in FY25,” they said.

However, the current January quarter is likely to be soft amid deal execution pressure, suggesting near-term weakness may continue, experts note.

“Q4 outlook doesn’t suggest immediate recovery. Margin beats in Q3 were driven by up-fronting of levers with aggressive cuts in sub-contracting/staff cuts. This could come back to bite as growth recovers in FY25 and utilisation leverage plays out by Q4 itself,” wrote analysts at Ambit Capital in a recent note.